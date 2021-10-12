City of Flagstaff finalizing designs for $7.4 million Beulah/University roadway project

Updated plans presented to the council included 6-foot sidewalks, 3.5- to 5-foot parkways, signalized crosswalks and separated bike lanes. The new stretch of Beulah leading into the roundabout also features a 15-foot landscaped median.

The roundabout has perhaps seen the most changes since the last council discussion in June, while retaining previous features such as dedicated bus lanes. It now adds shared-use paths for bike and pedestrians with a raised crosswalk, which officials say will have a calming effect on traffic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I would like to thank you for putting safety at the forefront of this, and what an amazing project for our community,” Councilmember Miranda Sweet said.

Another roundabout was considered at the Milton and University intersection per the council's request, but after conducting a traffic study, it was left out of the project’s final plans due a significant impact on the current design.

As Barrett mentioned, the roadway project itself dates back more than 20 years, when in 2000 the city passed a transportation tax to extend Beulah Boulevard and realign University Avenue.

The city eventually collected $7.375 million from the tax to pay for the road realignment and the new connection.