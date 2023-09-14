City officials are looking to conduct several prescribed burns in areas in and around Flagstaff throughout the autumn months.

While exact dates of the prescribed burns are weather-specific and cannot be established far in advance, these prescribed burns are generally anticipated to take place from mid-September to mid-November, according to a media release.

More information on locations and dates will be shared on flagstaff.az.gov as dates become available.

Last month, as the city completed thinning efforts in collaboration with the Arizona Conservation Corps in and around Picture Canyon, the Flagstaff City Council also discussed the outlook for continued thinning and prescribed fire efforts throughout the next year.

City Wildland Forest Health specialist Neil Chapman told city council now that thinning near Picture Canyon west of Flagstaff is completed, attention is being turned toward areas directly east of town on Observatory Mesa and near Lowell Observatory.

Chapman said there are nearly 700 acres of forest around Lowell Observatory they would like to begin thinning, although the funding for that work is still up in the air.

“But that’s basically the last large section of land up on the mesa that does not have treatments in place. So in addition to a bunch of fire-wise work around the buildings, that large section as well, we can do a bunch of ecological risk reduction-based thinning,” Chapman told the council.

Areas just to the north near Thorpe Park are also in need of thinning work, Chapman said.

“We recently had a small fire up there this spring and spent some more time walking around up there, and we’re kind of realizing we have some more work to do,” he said. “[So] Thorpe Park is a new place on our radar.”

Chapman added thinning efforts are completed on the outskirts of the city, a new area of focus will be city-owned parcels across the City of Flagstaff that are more within the urban environment.

City Fire Operations Captain Dylan Guffey said those planned thinning efforts come alongside four distinct areas where officials are looking to conduct prescribed burns.

There are two areas, totaling about 200 acres, on Observatory Mesa that fire managers are looking to burn, and an area again near Thorpe Park, Guffey said.

He said they will also burn about 80 acres near the Navel Observatory southeast of Flagstaff through a contract with the Department of Defense.

And burning will occur across 40 acres at city groundwater well field No. 5 in an area south of Flagstaff off Forest Road 132, in partnership with the Arizona Department of forestry and fire management, Guffey said.

“We know that these are going to be highly [visible] to the public with just a lot of public interest in what we’re doing up there, how were ecologically treating the landscape. So with that, as we go in to implement these, there’s going to be a major focus on public outreach,” he said. “This is all dependent on weather; everything’s got to be right as far as the conditions that we're looking for.”

Guffey said as officials look to begin putting fire on the forest floor, very close attention will be paid to weather conditions. Burns will be scheduled to begin early in the morning and wrap up by early to mid-afternoon each day they occur.

That should provide “plenty of time to let the smoke lift and get out of town and not have any impact to the community [overnight],” Guffey said. “And then our presence will be out there until those prescribed fires are out."

But that means the exact dates of the burns are not known yet.

In a media release Tuesday, city officials said they plan to coordinate with neighboring national forests, national parks, fire districts and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to monitor smoke impacts.

And officials emphasized the importance of getting prescribed burns on the forest around Flagstaff in order to improve forest health and reduce the risk of a catastrophic wildfire.

The ponderosa pine forests surrounding Flagstaff are adapted to fire, specifically low-intensity ground fires ignited by both seasonal lightning patterns and cultural burning practices.

But those fires have largely been suppressed throughout the past century, leading to unhealthy and overgrown forests, scientists have said.

And with a changing climate, those forests already impacted by years without fire pose a significant risk to the public safety and well-being of residents, officials said.

City officials also point out that Southwestern soils do not receive nutrients from decomposition as wetter areas of the country do. Frequent low-intensity fire returns nutrients to the soil, a process vital to native vegetation growth, and brings grasses and plants that promote wildlife habitat, reduce erosion and protect watersheds.