Senate Bills 1028 and 1030 both passed through the Arizona House Committee on Government on Wednesday, with a do-pass recommendation.

The bills, both sponsored by Senator Anthony Kern (R), District 20, have been characterized as explicitly anti-drag and implicitly anti-transgender by opponents.

SB 1028, as it was originally introduced, prohibits “adult cabaret performances” in public spaces and in any location that could “be viewed by a minor.”

In defining adult cabaret performances, the bill listed any performance that includes “drag performers, drag shows, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest or other similar entertainers.”

SB 1030 uses existing regulations for adult-oriented businesses as a springboard, limiting all “adult cabaret” performances to locations that are zoned for businesses like strip clubs and adult bookstores. In statute now, boards or supervisors may regulate the zoning of adult-oriented businesses. If SB 1030 passes, boards of supervisors will be directed to regulate the same businesses — the wording shifts from “may” to “should.”

In committee Wednesday, the two bills were frequently lumped together, and at times there appeared to be confusion about which of the two was up for discussion.

In defending his bills in the Senate, Kern said his primary aim was to protect children from sexually explicit performances.

“I am not against drag shows or drag performers. This is America, if a man wants to dress up as a woman and perform, I don’t have a problem with that,” Kern said.

On the Senate floor in February, he said he “enjoyed the movie Tootsie and Mrs. Doubtfire,” but he believed some drag performers were intentionally “targeted children.”

“I do not believe all drag performers are pedophiles and I do not believe all drag performers are targeting children,” Kern said. “I do think that there are some that are targeting children. Just as in any group, whether you be a police officer or a firefighter or a politician or a drag performer, there are bad apples in each group.”

Opponents were concerned that the language in SB 1028 and 1030 is too broad.

Representative Nancy Gutierrez (D), District 18, took particular issue with definitions of “sexually explicit” and appealing to a “prurient interest,” saying that the bill could cause a person to be legally accountable for unintentionally causing sexual excitement in another person.

“I’m concerned about the language, especially around someone else’s arousal. It’s vague to me,” Gutierrez said. She offered the example of someone wearing flip-flops in public, and how that might cause “sexual excitement in some individuals.”

In response, Kern said he didn’t understand the question.

Representative Mae Peshlakai (D), District 6, then asked Kern if he had ever been to a drag show or adult cabaret performance. He said no.

“So we don’t know what we’re talking about here? Because you’ve never seen one before, and I’ve never seen one before,” Peshlakai said.

For local drag artists, the bills have been a source of concern.

“It’s this age-old concept that anything queer-related is inherently sexual, is inherently predatory. The fact that we’re kind of bringing back this narrative again puts queer people at risk,” said Dillon Duvet.

Duvet is a local drag artist, drag show director and 2023 Viola Award Nominee. Drag queens embrace glamour and exaggerated gender and are not, according to Duvet, exclusively sexual.

“If you don’t know what drag is, it’s a queer art. It’s about either exaggerating or celebrating gender. It’s about expressing your creativity, using extravagant costume and makeup and performance,” Duvet said. Often drag shows involve dancing and lip-synced musical numbers. Duvet’s favorite number to perform is Perfect by Pink.

“I think every now and again people need that little reminder that, ‘It’s OK, and I love you,’” Duvet said. “[Drag shows are] a space to be who you want to be, to empower people to live and have fun and fuel creativity.”

Because drag shows are entertaining at their heart, they’re well positioned to usher in safe spaces for the broader LGBTQ+ community, Duvet said.

“For us, here in Flagstaff, we’ve created spaces that didn’t exist. We didn’t have safe queer spaces outside of maybe NAU and the clubs. We didn’t have those spaces downtown. There were no queer events outside of Flagstaff Pride,” Duvet said. He and his drag “sisters” have worked to bring shows to main-stream downtown bars like Yucca North, the Gopherhole and the Mayor.

“It’s kind of like blending the community together in a really beautiful way, because most of our audience is straight. Then the queer community in Flagstaff is coming to these events and overall it’s just creating this really beautiful safe space for everybody, which is what we want. On top of that, it is fun and entertainment,” Duvet said.

SB 1030 in its original form would have had a direct impact on local queens like Duvet.

“The way they were trying to pass these [bills], you can’t have adult entertainment in Flagstaff. All of our shows would have to be shut down. All of our venues would have to get proper licensing. You can’t have those in Flagstaff. We have to stop everything we’re doing,” Duvet said.

Revel Lucien has been a prominent Flagstaff performer for about eight years and has relied on drag performance as an important source of income. Lucien has emceed film festivals and been prominently featured in shows across the community.

“A drag show is a celebration of everything that makes us different. Because our differences are where we find our strength,” they said.

When the pandemic descended in 2020, and social distancing came into effect, Lucien shifted their business model.

Relucien, as Lucien is known in drag, presented “drag queen in your driveway” shows that could be booked by private individuals. Under its original wording, SB 1028 would have made the driveway performances illegal, and Lucien would be vulnerable to felony charges and becoming a registered sex offender.

By the time both SB 1028 and 1030 made it to the House, the language around drag queens and drag performers had been removed.

Kern was relatively clear about his intention, stating that his purpose was to regulate drag performers and performances around children.

“We’re adding another performance out there. We’re adding that,” Kern said.

Yet, without language specifically referencing drag, some opponents said the bills were at best redundant — as sexually explicit activities are already disallowed in most public places and can be reported to police. At worst, they said, SB 1028 and SB 1030 make definitions of sexually explicit activities vague and subjective.

On Wednesday, Kern referenced a June 2022 Drag Show at the Heard Museum in Phoenix -- an all-ages performance at the beginning of Pride Month, featuring Native American performers.

“I think we should be panicked more. These people are after our kids,” Kern said, quickly clarifying that he did not mean the entire “trans or drag community.”

Gutierrez pointed out that while Kern considered the museum’s Indigenous Drag Show inappropriate, clearly the museum did not. She pointed out that definitions of appropriateness and even “sexually explicit activities” could vary from person to person.

Duvet said whether he’s directing or performing in a show, each of his performances are geared toward the age group of the audience. Even his 21+ show, he would not consider sexually explicit.

“I think drag is a lot like television. Not all television programs are for all children. Not all drag is for all children,” Lucien said. Parents, they said, should have a right to decide.

That applies particularly to Drag Story Hour events, which were also a hot topic in committee. Lucien regularly hosts the events, which are mainstays in many community libraries and bookstores across the country.

“Drag story hours are specifically tailored to storybook-age children,” Lucien said, adding that lately they’ve only felt safe enough to host story hours online.

For years, Drag Story Hours have been regular events at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange in Flagstaff and Tucson. On Friday, the used bookshop had planned to welcome drag queens to their location on Ina and Thornydale in Tucson to read to children and “promote literacy and inclusion.”

According to a statement from the Arizona-based company, the event was postponed indefinitely after becoming the target of threats from “extremist hate groups.”

“An organized harassment campaign spearheaded by The Bridge Church and adopted by the local Proud Boys chapter has been launched targeting this event. There has been an alarming surge of calls on social media platforms to encourage attending and disrupting the event in large groups. This would overwhelm our ability to ensure the safety of attendees, staff and other businesses in our shopping center,” said Bookmans President Sean Feeney.

Feeney described the event as a celebration, designed to foster a love of literacy in children, and said he was in disbelief that the event was forced to postpone and relocate. It’s not clear whether Drag Story Hours at the Flagstaff location will be scheduled anytime soon.

“I don’t understand why people are so angry. You should be glad someone is taking the time and in a creative way reading to kids,” Duvet said. “Drag queens are not a danger to your kids.”

Lucien said the discourse around drag that has kicked up in the wake of SB 1028 and SB 1030 has already done damage and posed a threat to public safety — whether or not “cross-dressing” and drag performance are mentioned explicitly.

“It’s sad that people who think they’re protecting children are putting children in harm’s way,” said Lucien, referencing threats to story hours in places as far-flung as New York and nearby as Tempe.

“The queer community is never lost and we’re not going to leave. It’s a very small win in our case that they removed all gender languages, all references to drag. Legislatively, that’s a win. Socially, though, the damage is already done,” Duvet said.

He referenced a growing fear that drag queens are generally pedophiles or generally “grooming children,” and said the bills fed into that.

On Wednesday, Representative Steve Montenegro (R), District 13, said, “Performances in front of minors, that’s the distinction we’re trying to make. It’s the thought of trying to condition minors. This is how you train and groom and prepare minors.”

Lucien pointed out that while vilifying drag queens could lead to violence, so could another aspect of the bills’ original wording and the social discourse surrounding them.

“These bills are dangerous to drag queens, but the wording is so open and vague that it’s dangerous for trans people. I consider myself non-binary. I do have that cisgender passing privilege. A lot of my trans siblings don’t have that same right,” Lucien said. “The very act of them existing in public is dangerous. It’s literally trying to hide them in the shadows.”

A study from the Williams Institute at UCLA noted transgender people are four times more likely to be victims of violent crime than cisgender individuals.

“The narrative they’ve set is explicitly dangerous. We’re seeing that trans murder rates have hit a historical high this year. Hate crimes against the queer community have risen yet again. That’s a very hard pill to swallow,” Duvet said.

In committee Rachel Jones (R), District 17, said she felt proponents of the bill were being “painted unfairly.” She compared transgender assaults and deaths to assaults against law enforcement, and police killings — pointing out her belief that law enforcement officers are a greater target for violence.

“We get painted on this side as being anti-trans, anti-drag, our point is…I don’t have an issue with drag queens. I don’t understand the obsession with taking little kids to these shows. I just want to be on the record,” said Jones.

The bills, without explicit mention of drag or drag performers, are moving forward on their way to Governor Katie Hobbs’ desk.

Lucien said they’re confident Hobbs will issue vetoes for both. In the meantime, they say, the drag community isn’t going anywhere.