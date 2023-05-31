Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It was with sounds of construction in the background that Arizona Senator Mark Kelly visited Doney Park last week.

As construction crews race against time to construct flood control infrastructure in the hopes of mitigating post-fire flooding, the senator and Small Business Administration head Isabella Guzman met with county officials on issues of flood control, disaster relief and wildfire.

The visit came after the federal government provided $90 million to the Coconino County Flood Control District to respond to post-fire flooding, said flood district spokesperson Sean Golightly.

That money was allocated within a bill that Congress passed last year.

“Washington D.C. can be a frustrating place,” Kelly told reporters. “But at times we can all come together and do really positive things […] so it's good for me to see, you know, what comes from that work.”

The media event, in which county officials thanked the senator for the federal assistance passed last year, came as part of what might be called a “gratitude tour.”

Just a month ago, county officials held an event with state agencies in appreciation of funding the state provided to respond to local flooding.

The area of Doney Park has been hit hard by post-fire flooding, first experienced in the wake of the Schultz Fire nearly a decade ago.

After the Tunnel and Pipeline fires last year, the county saw more than 40 floods and spent more than $9 million responding to the crisis.

The county flood district is now putting more than $30 million into flood mitigation and watershed restoration into areas impacted by last year’s Tunnel and Pipeline fires.

Kelly said he is proud to have had a hand in the creation of a wildfire commission to examine how to better respond to and prevent wildfires across the country. That commission was also supported by Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

“I approach a lot of these issues as engineering problems to be solved, and this fire issue, you know, is one in particular,” Kelly said. “We do the same thing every year, and we expect a different result. And we shouldn't expect that.”

County Flood District Administrator Lucinda Andreani sits on that commission and said there are already numerous improvements she would like to see in how wildfires, and subsequent floods, are handled in planning and response.

“It's just an amazing opportunity. I think everyone that's serving appreciates that Congress took this step to get input from people like me, and others from across the West that are impacted by this,” Andreani said.

Andreani said one policy she would already like to see change is how the Federal Emergency Management Agency qualifies communities to receive disaster relief.

The current system is largely designed around single unique disasters within a short period of time, such as a hurricane or tornado. But Andreani said the current system is not well suited to provide help for longer-term disasters such as repeated flooding, even when those instances can be just as destructive.

As Kelly and county officials spoke with the press, crews with Tiffany Construction were hard at work building new flood infrastructure along Highway 89 and between homes in Doney Park.

Construction foreman Max Barnes, an 18-year veteran of the company, described the difficult work as they race to get it done before monsoon season.

Barnes pointed to a car-sized boulder in the middle of the nearly 20 foot deep trench they are digging to channel flood waters.

“You can see over here where they've been hammering on that all day. It’s just hit and miss up here, I got other sections where it's just as clean as can be; you could dig for China,” Barnes said.

The channel they’re working on is designed to carry between 800 to 1,000 cubic feet of flood water per second past homes north of Highway 89, preventing those same floods from impacting residents.

And this project is just one of several the company is working on with the county to address flood concerns, said General Superintendent for Tiffany Construction Michael Garrison. In just a few weeks, Kinney Construction will also begin work within Schultz Creek to build “on-forest” flood mitigation.

In that case, rather than catching the flood water and channeling it downstream, the hope is to spread the water out, slowing it down and reducing the debris and sediment it’s carrying.

Garrison said they had hoped to let that area dry out somewhat after the record snows and recent rains before getting started. But now, Garrison said they’ve determined that they will begin work regardless of how much Schultz Creek might be flowing.

Barnes said they hope to be done with work in Doney Park by mid-July before the monsoons take hold. But even if the rains come first, Barnes said they’ll keep working to get the job done.

“We’ll [keep working], everybody wears a trench coat or a raincoat. We just keep swinging.” Barnes said. “I was on a project up in the mountains a couple of weeks ago, it was snowing on us up there.”

And that sentiment was echoed by Garrison.

“It would not be spring in Coconino County if we were not under the gun,” Garrison said. “We're always beating the mountain. The deal with us is, we're going to finish this up rain or sun. That's what we do. So we're going to take the sun while we get the sun, but if the mountain comes at us, we're going to keep working anyway. We'll get it done.”