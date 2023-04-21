After a culvert under Highway 180 was compromised last week, the City of Flagstaff is working with state agencies to make several emergency repairs to infrastructure in the area.

Flagstaff City Council on Tuesday moved forward in acquiring the necessary property access not only for emergency work set to occur within the next few weeks, but also work that will likely happen this fall, Ed Schenk, the city's stormwater manager, told reporters.

The city is in communication with property owners in the area including the Museum of Northern Arizona, the Grand Canyon Trust, American Conservation Experience and the Mt Calvary Lutheran Church.

The move comes as Flagstaff and the high country are forecast to have temperatures in the mid- to high 60s, just a few degrees above average, throughout the weekend and next week, said National Weather Service meteorologist Benji Johnson. Despite that, Johnson said he would expect runoff from snowmelt to stay about the same or experience only a modest increase, potentially due to a somewhat higher projected moisture later next week that could help facilitate melting.

Otherwise, Johnson said, so much of the snow has already melted, and what is left is at a high enough elevation that he would expect runoff to be consistent but slowly decrease for the time being.

But that runoff still needs to be managed. As such, the Arizona Department of Transportation replaced piping under 180 last week. Lane restrictions along that section of 180 are likely to continue for some time, according to an ADOT spokesperson.

Schenk said the work the city is looking to complete immediately involves the digging of a ditch to help relieve pressure on other infrastructure in the area. The work scheduled for later this fall would be more substantial.

Schenk said the city is hoping to get help from the state to fund the efforts.

“So we did ask for $8.9 million from the state -- which is going through their budget request and their budget process. And the majority of that would be for the Highway 180 culvert,” Schenk said.

He added that should the funding request be approved, some of the money will also go to maintain the three detention basins upstream at the Schultz “Y.”

Although meant to deal with post-fire flooding as opposed to annual runoff, city officials have previously spoken about how useful the three Schultz detention basins have been in helping to manage the extreme runoff the city has been experiencing this spring.

Earlier this month, runoff filled 100% of the basin’s 18-million-gallon capacity and city staff “jury-rigged” sluice gates onto the basins to help manage the flows.

And that’s one improvement to the Schultz basins the state money could help fund, should it be approved. At the moment, those gate are simply pieces of metal that city staff raise and lower manually using chains.

“That's the temporary solution,” Schenk said.

But perhaps more important that those improvements would be dredging the three basins before the monsoon season. As snowmelt has come into the basins, it has brought a significant amount of silt and dirt with it, depositing much of it in the upper most basin.

“We've definitely lost a little bit of capacity in basin one,” Schenk said.

He added that the loss in capacity is “probably less than 10% would be my guess. But we will go in and have that dredged, assuming we can get it dry that before, the monsoon season.”

If the state doesn’t fulfill the funding request, Schenk said, the city will look to complete the projects and fund the dredging using local dollars.

“We're hoping for that state appropriation. If that does not come through, then we will rely on the city general fund as well as the stormwater fund. But the stormwater fund is in a fair amount of debt at the moment, so it probably will be mostly from general fund,” Schenk said.

Of course, although the volume of runoff has come down, there is still a lot of snow on the mountains. That should keep drainages like the Rio de Flag flowing for quite some time.

Just how much runoff comes down depends almost entirely on the warm weather, said Stacey Brechler-Knaggs, the City of Flagstaff's emergency manager. That can make reacting to the volume of runoff somewhat challenging.

But Brechler-Knaggs said, should another flood event occur, the city has the option to activate its flood incident team.

Additionally, those in impacted neighborhoods might want to keep sandbags handy or in place around doors and windows of their homes.

“We just ask the community to be prepared and to understand how to protect their property. We will issue press releases when we start seeing that level of danger and response that we need to let the community know, so we just ask our community members to be responsive to protect their property and be alert,” Brechler-Knaggs said.

Self-fill sandbags (and “a limited supply of pre-filled sandbags”) are available at Thorpe Park by Aztec Street (by the softball fields) and at the Coconino County Health and Human Services building located at 2625 N. King St.