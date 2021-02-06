As Archuleta takes US Department of Agriculture position, supervisors search for replacement

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will be accepting applications in its search to replace Liz Archuleta.
The former supervisor resigned earlier this week after she was chosen to take the position of Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at United States Department of Agriculture.
In an email, Matt Herrick, director of communications at the Department of Agriculture, said Archuleta is “part of a group of highly qualified, experienced individuals joining the Biden-Harris team at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. We're grateful to welcome someone of Liz's caliber.”
Archuleta’s departure leaves the Board of Supervisors down one member and District 2 without representation. During a special meeting on Thursday, the board unanimously passed the measure outlining the process for how a replacement for Archuleta would be found.
Per state law, the board may decide on its own whether to appoint a new supervisor or accept applications to fill the seat. No matter what, the seat must be filled by a member of the same party as Archuleta and by someone who resides in District 2.
After pressure by members of the public, several of whom spoke to the board during the special meeting, the board opted to accept applications for the position before making an appointment.
Throughout the meeting, members of the public and local organizations asked the board to keep the process transparent and give the public a voice in who would be chosen.
“An application process that is widely advertised and open to Democrats in District 2 is imperative,” said Executive Director of Friends of Flagstaff’s Future Michele James. “F3 suggests that the community have the opportunity to learn about the applicants and that the candidates be examined closely by the supervisors.”
Other members of the public encouraged the board to look for candidates who would increase the level of diversity on it.
“This position was held by a Hispanic woman for 24 years. There's a reason for that. Her constituency is one of the highest Latinx groups in the city, and county, and we really would appreciate more diversity and keep up the diversity she established 24 years ago,” said county resident Dennis Chavez.
The smallest district by landmass, District 2 includes nearly half of Flagstaff, including the neighborhoods of Sunnyside, Southside and Greenlaw, in addition to a portion of rural area north of the city along Highway 89 including Timberline.
In a media release, Coconino County Chairman Matt Ryan said the county is “committed to a transparent, thoughtful, deliberate and vibrant process to fill this vacancy. We encourage all interested and eligible individuals to submit their resumes for consideration. The public will be involved and informed of this process as we continue to ensure we adhere to our values of equity and inclusion.”
Ryan also emphasized during the meeting the importance of finding a replacement quickly given the serious issues the county continues to grapple with.
“We are in the middle of addressing COVID pandemic response, we're focusing on getting our residents vaccinated, and we need the full board to address this public health crisis,” Ryan said. “There is some level of urgency associated with this.”
Individuals looking to fill the position should submit a resume and a cover letter explaining their desire to serve as a Coconino County Supervisor for District 2 by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
That submission should be sent to Colleen Knaggs within the Coconino County Manager’s Office. Knaggs can be reached at cknaggs@coconino.az.gov.
Candidates need only submit a resume and cover letter to be considered and there is not a formal application other than those steps.
The Board of Supervisors will review applications on Thursday, Feb. 11, and will conduct interviews in a public forum the next day.
Whoever is appointed to take the position will serve until 2022, when voters will weigh in during the general election. The successful candidate in 2022 will serve the remaining two years of the four-year term.
For additional information, visit coconino.az.gov/2590/District-2-Supervisor-Vacancy or call Knaggs at 928-679-7140.