As Archuleta takes US Department of Agriculture position, supervisors search for replacement

Throughout the meeting, members of the public and local organizations asked the board to keep the process transparent and give the public a voice in who would be chosen.

“An application process that is widely advertised and open to Democrats in District 2 is imperative,” said Executive Director of Friends of Flagstaff’s Future Michele James. “F3 suggests that the community have the opportunity to learn about the applicants and that the candidates be examined closely by the supervisors.”

Other members of the public encouraged the board to look for candidates who would increase the level of diversity on it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This position was held by a Hispanic woman for 24 years. There's a reason for that. Her constituency is one of the highest Latinx groups in the city, and county, and we really would appreciate more diversity and keep up the diversity she established 24 years ago,” said county resident Dennis Chavez.

The smallest district by landmass, District 2 includes nearly half of Flagstaff, including the neighborhoods of Sunnyside, Southside and Greenlaw, in addition to a portion of rural area north of the city along Highway 89 including Timberline.