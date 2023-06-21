Every member of the Arizona Senate earns a salary of $24,000 annually, but they’re also eligible for subsistence pay or per diem during the legislative session. This week the Senate Majority Leadership team is asking state leaders to consider opting out of receiving that subsistence pay, at least temporarily.

The state Senate adjourned on Tuesday, June 13 and will reconvene on July 31. If every senator continues to collect subsistence pay over the break, the total cost to the state will be about $83,944 before taxes.

Senators who live in Maricopa County are eligible to receive $10 a day in subsistence pay. Senators who formally reside outside of Maricopa County can be paid much more. They’re able to collect $119 a day.

Because the Senate has been in session for at least 120 days, and session has not formally concluded, they are still eligible to receive subsistence payments — which are intended to pay for lodging and food close to the state capitol.

All state senators have the option of opting out of receiving per diem payments. When they file their paperwork, they can also set an end date for their requests. Essentially, if senators don’t need to travel during the break, they can ask for per diem payments to resume on July 31.

The request from Senate Majority Leadership comes just one month after a Flagstaff judge quashed an injunction filed against an Arizona Capitol Times reporter who was working on verifying Senator Wendy Rogers’ residency claims.

As a representative of the district that covers much of Flagstaff, Rogers also formally resides in Coconino County — making her eligible to receive $119 a day in subsistence pay.

At the time Rogers filed an injunction against harassment against reporter Camryn Sanchez, Sanchez was looking into rumors that the senator lived primarily in one of two houses she owned in Maricopa County and was not regularly commuting to and from Flagstaff.

Sanchez had visited both of Rogers' residences using address information that she found in public records. One of those visits happened around twilight on the evening of April 19. Both times, Sanchez wore press credentials. She did not enter Rogers' homes on either occasion.

The senator issued a press release claiming that “no one in their right mind” would knock on the front door of a house they were not invited to. She filed for a restraining order in Flagstaff Justice Court, asking that Sanchez not be allowed at the capitol, the place where both women work.

Rogers also characterized Sanchez’s behavior as creepy and noted at the time that she had asked the reporter not to approach her on the Senate floor. In filing for the injunction, Rogers pressed that Sanchez had no legitimate purpose for contacting her and that a reasonable person would be intimidated or disturbed by the reporter’s behavior.

Judge Howard Grodman ultimately ruled to dismiss the injunction, saying that “investigative journalism is a legitimate purpose” under the law.