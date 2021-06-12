An early look at Flagstaff's 10-year plan to address housing emergency

But more work is still needed. With a better understanding of the desired objectives, the housing section will now look to establish the exact number of housing units needed within the city through “gap analysis.”

“The gap analysis will establish that need and that reasonable number of housing units to preserve and create over the next 10 years,” project manager Leah Bloom said.

In addition, strategies currently under development for use in the plan still need to be assessed for both feasibility and legal viability, Bloom said. Completing that process would open up the more specific outcomes of the plan to receive public feedback.

The end goal is to implement safe, decent and affordable housing opportunities for all community members, according to the housing section.

Council was given more information on how the plan will meet that goal during the Tuesday presentation, and were joined by several public commenters as they weighed in on the current housing crisis.

Many commenters urged city council to support the plan when it is presented in September, while some noted small improvements that could be implemented into the final document.