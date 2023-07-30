After what has been a fairly dry monsoon season thus far, areas north of Flagstaff -- including parts of Doney Park, Timberline and Wupatki Trails -- saw flash flooding Sunday.

The rush of water came after areas of the Pipeline Fire burn scar were dumped on.

Rain gauges in the impacted area showed a cumulative 3 inches of rainfall by the afternoon, with the highest gauge reading nearly 2 inches of rain in just an hour, according to Coconino County.

That’s significantly more rainfall than any storm dumped on the area last year, causing extensive flooding throughout neighborhoods downstream. But the picture Sunday was very different.

After extensive flood mitigation work by Coconino County, flooding was largely prevented in Wupatki Trails and areas along Brandis Way. Instead, newly completed channels and storm drains swelled with the brown, fast-moving flow.

Only areas along East Copeland Lane, where flood mitigation work has yet to be started, saw any impact from flooding. Several roads off of Copeland were affected as flows crossed them, cutting into the dirt roads and leaving small boulders and layers of sediment in their wake.

Even so, flooding was limited in the area. It appeared no structures had been impacted, and county dozers were out in force clearing roads.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for more showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, with a 90% chance both days. From there, the probability diminishes through Thursday before giving way to sunny skies over the weekend. The storms should mean a reprieve from the 90-degree temperatures that affected the region for a significant part of July, with highs in the lower 80s most of the week.