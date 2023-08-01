Water rushed through culverts and down concrete-lined channels along Brandis Way as Coconino County Flood District Administrator Lucinda Andreani looked on Sunday afternoon.

She was among several who was surveying the performance of new flood mitigation infrastructure within the Wupatki Trails and Brandis Way watersheds after both areas were hit by 100-year rainfall events.

Above the neighborhoods, the northeast side of the San Francisco Peaks appeared dusted white with the hail from the intense downpour.

“I am beyond thrilled,” Andreani told the Arizona Daily Sun. “Everything worked beautifully. All the new projects, the $35 million, we're seeing the value of the investment.”

After what has been a fairly dry monsoon season thus far, areas north of Flagstaff including parts of Doney Park, Timberline and Wupatki Trails saw significant rainfall on the burn scar of the 2022 Pipeline Fire.

Rain gauges in the areas impacted showed a cumulative 3 inches of rainfall by the afternoon, with the highest gauge reading nearly 2 inches of rain in just an hour, according to Coconino County.

That’s significantly more rainfall at one time than the burn scar ever received last year, when neighborhoods were inundated with flood waters and the thick layers of sediment that those floods brought with them.

But the picture Sunday couldn’t be more different.

Instead of county graders clearing roads and residents working hard to dig out from the deposited sediment, Matt and Connie Daulton were on a stroll through their neighborhood of Wupatki Trails.

Only areas along East Copeland Lane saw flooding that blocked several roads, an area that has yet to see any significant infrastructure built.

In Wupatki Trails, the Daultons' home sits closest to the forest and was nearly flooded several times last year, and their property was routinely buried by the debris that floods brought. But not so Sunday.

Instead, channels built nearby were carrying the swiftly running water through the neighborhood.

“We're so grateful, nothing but grateful. And that's the consent from everybody out here. Tiffany's guys have worked around the clock,” Matt Daulton said. “It's been a good experience with them.”

For months, crews with Tiffany Construction have been constructing channels and culverts throughout the area to mitigate the risk of flooding off of the burn scars, and transport water around homes.

Above the neighborhood, newly constructed and expanded alluvial fans also appeared to have done what they were designed to do: speeding the flow of water out, slowing it down, and letting the debris and sediment it carried drop out.

“This looks like it's doing exactly what we wanted,” said Allen Haden with Natural Channel Design, which designed the on-forest infrastructure. Like many, Haden said he had come out to see how the infrastructure would hold up against its first challenge.

The storm didn’t come a moment too soon.

Even as crews continue to put the finishing touches on parts of the infrastructure, the main systems were completed just last week, said Andreani.

That includes the completion of an important storm drain within Wupatki Trails on Tuesday of last week. Other channels in the neighborhood were completed Thursday.

“We finished that storm drain, it was completed Tuesday. So thank you, thank you, Lord or God or whoever you believe in,” Andreani said.

And Matt Daulton shared that sentiment.

“What a godsend to have this delay [in monsoons] for a month and then the week it gets done we get our big one,” he said.

As Daulton stood in the middle of Camino de Los Vientos, he said the impact of that work is night and day.

“I mean this would all be water; we’d be standing in it. This would be flooding right here. It was everywhere, so what Tiffany has done has just been amazing,” he said. “[Last year] it came a half inch from running into our house but our entire property was just annihilated.”

Just to the south, Leonard Miller stood outside the house he lives in with his son on Gunman Road, just off Copeland Lane, as a county grader idled nearby.

Behind him, his house is fortified on three sides with large concrete barriers and sand bags. The water didn’t make it near those barriers this time.

Gunman Road was one of several roads cut off by Sunday’s flooding, the water cutting channels through the dirt road, leaving layers of sediment and boulders behind.

It is the only area that saw flood waters Sunday where the county has yet to conduct mitigation work.

And Miller said he is biding his time until that work can occur.

So far, one reason work has been delayed in the area has been resistance among several neighbors around letting county surveyors onto their properties. But Miller said that may have changed recently.

“Actually, we finally got everybody in this area to sign off and let surveyors come onto their property. There were some holdouts that didn’t want that. Then only a few weeks ago we got it.” Miller said, adding that development has made him feel much better about the situation. “Now they can try to do something, or at least they can survey and see what they need to do.”

The county is working with property owners in this area to effectuate long-term flood mitigation before the 2024 monsoon season, according to a media release.

No structures were reported to have been impacted by the flooding.