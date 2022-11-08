A return to confidence in elections? Flagstaff voters vote in-person in what poll workers call 'encouraging numbers'

An icy full moon still dominated the sky when polls opened Tuesday morning, when outside of the Flagstaff Mall a cluster of cars were parked around the main entrance -- the doors to what was once a Ruby Tuesday thrown open and flanked by red “Vote Here” arrows.

A steady stream of voters made their way inside from the moment the clock struck 6 a.m., most hoping their vote would change the “direction the country is headed in.”

It meant different things to different people, but a lot of the early morning voters at the mall said their concerns about the economy informed their decisions at the polls.

A 65-year-old voter at the location said he’d lost one-third of his life savings the past year. He’s still working construction, he said, and notes that he voted for Republicans with the hopes of seeing living expenses and inflation take a dive.

Another voter at Christ Church of Flagstaff said he was proud to have voted “Republican down the ticket” for the same reason.

“I mainly came out to vote for Kari Lake. I’m a conservative. I used to be a Democrat, but today I went conservative down the ballot,” said Jeff Browning as he was leaving the polls Tuesday. “Taxes are a big deal for me. I’m a business owner and they affect me big-time. The border is also a big issue for me.”

Several voters at polling locations on the east and west sides of the city expressed strong support for Lake, citing the gubernatorial race as the most important one on the ticket.

Mark, who declined to give his last name, has lived and voted in Arizona for 63 years, and he is one such voter. He told the Arizona Daily Sun that he came out to the polls at the Flagstaff Mall in large part because he wanted to support the Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Lake has asserted that widespread fraud was a problem during the 2020 election. Despite that, many of her supporters who spoke to the Daily Sun, expressed nothing but confidence in casting their vote Tuesday -- including Mark.

“We have a beautiful little system in Flagstaff,” Mark said in describing his experience voting Tuesday, “It was nice and easy. I zoomed right through.”

Laurie-Anne Chapman considers immigration, border security and the economy top issues. She supports Republican candidates, and tries to vote in every election.

“I do feel safe,” Chapman her experience Tuesday. “The last one jarred me a little bit, but I felt good this time.”

Even a registered independent who cast his vote on the Northern Arizona University campus said this year felt different. He could be spotted taking a selfie with his “I Voted” sticker with the Walkup Skydome in the background. When asked if he trusted that his vote counted last time, he replied, “Hell no!”

“It was much better this time,” he said. “I am confident in this election.”

He voted in Flagstaff last year, and said it was clear to him that everyone’s ballots ended up in the same box this year. “It felt like the system this time was designed to produce confidence.”

A poll worker at the Doubletree off of West Route 66 expressed joy at a good turnout. People filtered steadily in and out of both sides of the hotel polling place, providing a possible sign of growing overall voter confidence.

After 10 a.m. there was a line five people long out the door at Shepherd of the Hills church.

“They told us to bring a book because it would die down by now. I don’t think that book was necessary,” said a poll worker.

“I waited in line behind four people. There are a lot of cars in the parking lot. It’s good to see the turnout. Get out there!” said one voter, Carl, who has volunteered as a poll worker in the past.

“I’ve always been happy with the way Arizona ensures security in elections,” added Carl. “It’s fair and balanced. A lot of people are talking about fraud. It’s all smoke and mirrors generated by people who don’t want to take the time to understand how elections work.”

One voter said he is hopeful the busy polling sites are a sign of progress — regardless of the side of the aisle you sit on.

“It’s our civil duty. I think the state and town and country are pretty divided. It’s time to focus on what brings people together,” he said. “I think that people showed up today because they are ready for change.”

Change is certainly something James Gobble is hoping for after Tuesday. He likes to get to work early, and had been at the polls before sunrise.

Bundled in a Carhartt jacket against the November cold, he set off to do his civic duty.

“It’s an honor, a privilege and an obligation. I don’t like Republicans or Democrats. They broke our country. It’s up to us to use our voices now,” Gobble said.

Because he wants to continue to use his voice, a young voter named Josh walked from his home to the Murdoch Center to submit his ballot.

“I was glad to vote against the proposition that changed requirements for voter ID. If it were passed, I couldn’t have voted today. I’ve lived in Arizona for a year and a half, but I don’t have a copy of my birth certificate and I haven’t been able to get an Arizona ID. I also don’t drive all that much, so today my ID was my passport. I believe in protecting voter access,” he said.

According to a nonpartisan election volunteer, Josh was just 1 of 10 voters she’d seen in the course of three hours. Josh said while he was motivated by the propositions on the ballot, he had some misgivings about the candidates.

“My feeling is that there’s not much choice. You pick between people who want to protect our rights and keep democracy going, and those who want to undermine it. I would love it if there were two candidates I could research and like, instead of being like, ‘Man, I don’t want that person in office.’”

In the mayoral contest, few said they were eager to support one candidate for the other. Democrats largely said they found appeal in both candidates. Republicans were more likely to voice that they were disgruntled by the lack of a conservative candidate on the ticket -- one felt so strongly in that regard that she simply left bubbles blank.

First-time voter Bode Kostick, meanwhile, left no blank bubbles on his ballot. He was excited to head out in person and scoop up the “I Voted” sticker. He works with a student organization dedicated to civic engagement, and there was one proposition in particular he was eager to vote on.

“Prop 308! It deals with dreamers getting in-state tuition. Everyone deserves equal access to education," he said. "All a measure like that does is prevent people from contributing to Arizona’s economy. More people need access to college.”

The divide on Proposition 308, like several other ballot measures, seemed to fall along geographical as well as generational lines.

An east Flagstaff voter who’s been able to wear more than 60 “I Voted” stickers had the opposite opinion.

“The props were good,” he said, “The most important one was about funding schooling for noncitizens. I voted no on that.”

Caroline, who is relatively new to Arizona after moving to the Grand Canyon State from Colorado, didn’t share her stance on ballot measures, but she did express concern that some of the language might alienate voters.

“One thing I always end up wondering is, I’m college educated. I have to Google a lot of the propositions to understand them. I always wonder and worry about whether or not people are informed," Caroline said.

Outside of Christ Church of Flagstaff, one plaid-clad voter said they’d researched the propositions and were ready to go, whether or not they shared Caroline’s view of the sometimes clunky language on ballot measures.

Khalil Lyons was certainly ready to go, a first-time voter on the NAU campus. When asked what informed his decision making, he pointed to empathy.

“I try to think about people who may not have housing, or who were effected by fire and flood this summer," he said. "I try to think about people who don’t have resources. I vote in favor of fire and flood relief, funding for schools and building improvement. As far as candidates go, ads can say one thing and they can vote a different way.”

Lyons might not be confident that candidates will keep their promises, but he was sure of one thing.

“My vote will count,” Lyons said. “Gen Z needs to realize that we can make a change!”

A security guard at the Flagstaff Mall said she’d heard complaints about someone recording voters inside the polling location — an act that is prohibited in Arizona, where even voter selfies must take place 75 feet from the polling place. The guard cast her vote just the same.

Generally, despite fears of intimidation expressed by voters like Kostick, the mood at the polls was positive, respectful and confident.

“It was a lot of fun,” Kostick said. “Everyone here is just so excited to vote.”