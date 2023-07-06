With essentially no new discussion on the topic, the Flagstaff City Council voted not to reconsider a previous decision to construct several new pickleball court in Bushmaster Park.

The vote came Monday after the council received an 88-signature petition from neighbors of the park who asked them to reconsider the decision to build the courts.

Neighbors said the addition of the eight courts will diminish their quality of life with the noise created within the park and change the character of the park, and said pickleball players have displaced many who once used the park.

The courts have long been sought by the Flagstaff Pickleball Association. There are currently only two free dedicated public courts within Flagstaff.

In the end, city council voted 5-2 against reopening or discussing the issue again. Prior to the vote, discussion between members was sparse, as councilmembers worked through the correct procedures either to reopen the topic or leave as it stood.

Bushmaster neighbor Audria Smith, who has been central in opposing the construction of the new courts, said she was dismayed and confused by Council’s action.

Smith told the Arizona Daily Sun that she felt Council had completely dismissed the concerns of her and other nearby residents without any of the additional discussion or consideration they had requested.

“I am so disappointed. They didn't even vote to discuss this. They didn't even ask us any questions even after all the information we’ve sent them,” Smith said. “We are not against pickleball; they just don't understand what a terrible noise they're making, what a nuisance it is.”

Several councilmembers spoke to their decision just before the end of the meeting.

Councilmembers Jim McCarthy and Khara House voted in favor of reexamining the issue.

McCarthy has been staunchly against the construction of the courts at Bushmaster Park since it was first brought up. House voted in favor of the construction of courts, but after the city received the neighborhood petition, she said she thought the courts should be reexamined, particularly in terms of the noise impact created by pickleball play.

“I’m going to ask my other councilmember friends to allow us to at least discuss this; it may be that all of you vote the exact same way you did last time -- that’s fine -- but let’s at least talk about it,” McCarthy said.

On the other hand, Vice Mayor Austin Aslan said he saw no reason that the council should reopen the topic after making such a clear decision on it just over a month prior. And Aslan said he believed it would set a bad precedent to do so.

“I don’t see any new information here that we didn’t have at our disposal in May. As a general rule, I am very wary of advancing a citizen petition that seeks to undo a vote that Council literally just took. It sets a very troubling precedent and invites all sorts of confusion and hard feelings and circular debate,” Aslan said. “I will not be changing my vote on this matter, and if you want to understand my reasoning, you can review the video of the last time Council took up this matter and voted to move it forward. It wasn’t very long ago.”

Councilmember Lori Matthews generally agreed with Aslan’s sentiment, but added that she certainly believed neighbors had legitimate concerns regarding the courts' construction. Even so, Matthews stuck with her original support of the new courts.

In the end, Council opted to hold to its original vote without reopening the matter. It also decided not to take up a new petition requesting the courts be built in Thorpe Park, appearing to honor a previous city council’s decision not the build them there.

Mayor Becky Daggett was among those members of the council who spoke about the vote just before the end of the meeting. She was one of the three councilmembers who originally moved to take up the issue again after the citizen petition was received.

Daggett said she believed there may be ways to reduce the noise issues associated with the game without the council taking further action on the matter.

Even so, this may not be the last time the topic of pickleball courts in Bushmaster rock the city.

Neighbors to the park indicted last month that should the city move forward with construction, they planned to file in court in hopes of halting the project.

And Smith said seeking a solution through the courts is still very much a possibility.

“There are neighbors who are willing to fund this. I mean, we were serious about the statement that we were willing to pull a lawsuit and put an injunction on this,” Smith said. “I just don't know how much more to hold their feet to the fire.”

The issue of pickleball, and in particular the noise generated by the game, is by no means unique to Flagstaff. Across the country, communities, local governments and courts have all seen their fair share of debate and controversy surrounding the game.

Pickleball is already played at Bushmaster Park on several multi-use courts that were originally built with tennis and basketball in mind.

In May, the council voted 6-1 to approve $920,642 to construct the eight new courts and resurface the existing multi-use courts at the park.