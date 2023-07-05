Short-term rentals within Flagstaff will now operate under new regulations after the Flagstaff City Council unanimously approved a licensing process on Monday night.

The move came after the state dropped a measure that previously prevented cities from regulating such business last year.

The city's new regulations require that the owner of a short-term rental -- any residence that is rented for less than 30 days -- acquire an annual license from the city to allow the operation of such a rental. Such a license will cost $175, although that cost will increase $5 each year to help cover the cost of running the licensing program and responding to complaints.

The state caps any potential fee at $250.

Such businesses have already been treated in the same way as hotels in terms of the city’s bed, board and beverage tax. And for several years, the city has been working to track and register short-term rentals within Flagstaff.

There are currently 1,045 individual short-term rentals within Flagstaff, according to the city. Of those, 731 are already registered with the city.

Those numbers represent about 3.3% of all homes and apartments within the City of Flagstaff, which declared a housing emergency in November of 2020.

If the owner of a short-term rental failed to get a license, they could be fined as much as $1,000 per month, after a 30-day notice to the owner from the city, during which time a license could be acquired.

The owner of the rental would also be required to provide the city with an emergency point of contact for the rental, someone who could be quickly contacted about problems or complaints regarding the rental.

Those contacts will have to be available 24/7 either in person or by phone within 60 minutes of a call that requires police response.

Homes surrounding the short-term rental would also be informed should a license be approved and the residents of surrounding homes would be provided emergency contact information in the case of a problem with tenants.

Since Council approved the measure, the regulations are scheduled to take effect November 1.

The city’s approval comes as Coconino County is also looking to pass regulations on short-term rentals throughout the county, expected to pass later this summer.

In developing the regulations, staff from both the city and the county have been working together to ensure the regulations are fairly consistent across jurisdictions.