The ballroom of the Doubletree in Flagstaff was bustling with more than 200 people Tuesday as local and tribal leaders, conservation groups and northern Arizona residents made their voices heard on the proposal to create the new Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

Speakers had come from across the region, from as far afield as Yuma and southern Utah, to make their voices heard on the proposal, which would designate 1.1 million acres of land around Grand Canyon National Park as a monument.

Although there have been several efforts to create a Grand Canyon national monument in the past, none have garnered the attention of the most recent tribal-led effort.

In April, a coalition of tribes began pushing the Biden administration to create the new monument.

Havasupai tribal councilman Stuart Chavez was among many who spoke to the panel of federal officials who had gathered.

The panel listening to comments included Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Laura Daniel-Davis and Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Homer Wilkes.

Chavez said he is hopeful that federal officials are listening to tribes and they may finally achieve protections to culturally important lands that tribes have been asking for year after year.

"I really hope that they understand where we're coming from, our point of view as Indigenous people and place keepers, especially with this being our ancestral homes. We want them to respect that,” Chavez told the Arizona Daily Sun. “As I [told the panel], if we weren't forced out of our homes, we would still be there.”

But not all who gathered were in support of the tribes’ proposal. In particular, residents of Fredonia and Mohave County expressed their opposition to the monument.

Colorado City Mayor Howard Ream was among those who voiced opposition and concern. Ream said he believes the monument proposal represents almost an existential threat to small communities such as Colorado City, depriving them the opportunity to grow and further separating them from the rest of the state.

“Why do we have to designate a national monument in order to for [the area] to be managed adequately? It’s being managed adequately,” Ream said. “It really limits our ability to grow and be a healthy community. It's such a massive impact to us.”

Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter said he also feels that residents of Mohave County and the Arizona Strip have been thus far left out of the conversation.

The meeting comes after Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited the region in May to meet with tribal leaders, local elected officials and community members to hear about their vision for the monument.

Chavez and other leaders met with Haaland during that visit, and he said he thinks that visit and the meeting this week are good signs that the monument proposal could move forward.

“Being able to reiterate our message on a continuous basis, over and over again, I think that is at least creating some sort of a foundation [for success]. I have my fingers crossed at this point. I think they've done their due diligence, and we've done ours, and just very hopeful that things will actually progress,” Chavez said.

Among those who spoke in support of the monument proposal were several local leaders, including members of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors and Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett. Both groups have passed resolutions supporting the proposal.

The tribal coalition pushing for the monument includes leadership representatives of the Havasupai Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, Kaibab Paiute Tribe, Las Vegas Band of Paiute Tribe, Moapa Band of Paiutes, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, Navajo Nation, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation, Pueblo of Zuni, and the Colorado River Indian Tribes.

Advocates say a national monument designation would prevent new mining claims from being issued while maintaining existing uses such as hiking, hunting, fishing, grazing and camping.

Uranium mining is of particular concern for tribes and environmental groups, and has long been controversial. Currently, new mining claims around the Grand Canyon are paused after a 2012 moratorium was implemented by the Obama administration.