After years of effort on the part of local tribes, nearly 1 million acres around the Grand Canyon are expected to be designated as part of the new Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument.

According to reports, the announcement will be official Tuesday morning, after President Joe Biden had landed at Grand Canyon Airport on Monday night.

The new monument “honors our solemn promise to Tribal Nations to respect sovereignty, preserves America’s iconic landscapes for future generations, and advances my commitment to protect and conserve at least 30% of our nation’s land and waters by 2030,” Biden said in a statement about the monument designation.

“Baaj Nwaavjo” means “where tribes roam,” for the Havasupai people, while “I’tah Kukveni” translates to “our footprints,” for the Hopi tribe.

The new monument comes after years of work on the part of tribes and conservation groups to see areas around Grand Canyon National Park protected from uranium mining in particular. The monument will largely eliminate the possibility of future mining within the designated area.

Existing mines would still be able to operate.

In April, a coalition of 13 tribes began a renewed push for the administration to declare the area a new monument.

Havasupai Councilmember Stewart Chavez told the Arizona Daily Sun he was almost taken aback by the announcement. He and others thought it would at least take several more months to convince the administration to declare the monument.

“It just happened so fast,” Chavez said. “It's almost like whiplash.”

Chavez said that feeling is especially pronounced given how long he and other tribal members have been fighting for a monument designation and the protections that come with it.

“There are generations before me that are gone that are definitely rejoiceful in the spirit world at this point,” he said. “I think the message that I have is ‘thank you, from the bottom of my heart.’ For someone to have finally acknowledge Indigenous tribes. And it took this long, but for someone to actually respond, understand the request that we've had for years, the importance of preserving not only our history, but also our culture and the land for future generations.”

Biden was set to make the monument proclamation, through the Antiquities Act, on Tuesday morning at Red Butte, a place deeply sacred to the Havasupai.

Earlier this year, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made a visit to Supai Village to hear from tribal members pushing for the monument. Haaland also heard from other tribes in the coalition and local Anglo leaders.

“These special places are not a passthrough on the way to the Grand Canyon. They are sacred and significant unto their own right. They should not be open to new mining claims and developed beyond recognition,” Haaland told reporters. “We are in a new era, one in which we honor tribally led conservation, advanced code stewardship and care about the wellbeing of Native people.”

The proclamation includes about 917,618 acres of public lands, split into three distinct chunks. South of the Canyon, the monument encompasses much of the Kaibab National Forest.

Northeast of the Canyon, the monument includes much of the House Rock Valley from the edge of Marble Canyon to the Kaibab Plateau.

Finally to the northwest of the Canyon, the monument includes areas spanning from south of Fredonia and the Kaibab Indian Reservation, to the edge of the park.

That’s somewhat distinct from the proposed 1.1 million acres asked for by the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition. The monument proclamation leaves out several thousand acres of land proposed in the northeastern section.

A senior administration official said new mining claims are still not permitted in that area under a 2012 moratorium enacted by the Obama administration. Officials also said tribes will have a role in developing and managing the monument, as will state and local agencies.

It is not exactly clear what form co-management will take, but officials said tribes with connections to the monument areas will be included in a commission that is meant to “inform and guide what co-stewardship means.”

The proclamation also establishes an advisory committee between tribes, stakeholders, and state agencies such as Arizona Game and Fish, and land management agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service.

“In this time of the climate crisis, Indigenous knowledge is becoming increasingly valuable for the management of our public lands and just want to state that it's important that we have tribal input into how these lands are being managed,” Haaland said.

The Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument would become the nation’s 133rd national monument, and brings the number of national monuments in Arizona to 19.

Reaction

The monument designation was applauded by many who have been working toward the protection of lands around the Canyon for years.

Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva has introduced countless bills to do so, and thanked the efforts of tribes and tribal members for getting the administration to act.

“[We] are witnessing the culmination of a monumental journey. Designation of the [monument] is a remarkable triumph and a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition, local communities, and other allies,” Grijalva said in a statement. “Together with the Biden-Harris administration, we’re ensuring the protection of the region’s vast and rich natural resources, safeguarding cultural heritage, and preserving the incredible beauty of this iconic landscape for generations to come.”

Recent polls commissioned by conservation groups have shown the monument designation to be popular with Arizonans of all political stripes. One poll showed that about 75% of Arizona voters supported a monument designation.

But that doesn’t mean the new monument won’t ruffle any feathers.

At a public listening session in Flagstaff last month, several Mohave County officials spoke strongly in opposition to the monument designation, saying they had been left out of the process.

In Coconino County, residents of Fredonia and other Arizona Strip communities also expressed displeasure with the monument proposal.

Opponents of establishing a monument have argued it won’t help combat a lingering drought and could prevent thinning of forests and stop hunters from keeping wildlife populations in check. Ranchers in Utah near the Arizona border say the monument designation would strip them of privately owned land.

And the effort has been strongly opposed by mining companies that hope to extract uranium from the area.

Energy Fuels Inc. Vice President of Marketing and Development Curtis Moore called the monument designation a mistake and one that is counter to the administration’s own goals on climate change.

Energy Fuels Inc. owns and operates the Pinyon Plain Mine, just south of the Grand Canyon and just north of Red Butte. While that mine has yet to begin extracting uranium ore, its operations will be unaffected by the monument designation.

“While our Pinyon Plain mine should not be affected by a national monument designation, we don’t think permanently locking off America’s lowest environmental impact and most globally competitive uranium deposits makes sense,” Moore said. “Designating a national monument to stop uranium mining goes against the great weight of science and facts on the ground.”

Energy Fuels has long held that modern uranium mining is much safer and less impactful than past efforts to mine uranium throughout the region, an assertion that tribes and conservation groups dispute.

On the other hand, Alicyn Gitlin with the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club said she is still having a hard time believing that the monument designation is a reality.

“We're thrilled and relieved to finally see this happen. It is the culmination of the efforts of tribal members, and conservation-minded people over decades. You know, these fights started in the '80s and it's great to see it now [come to fruition],” Gitlin said.

And local leaders also applauded the effort. Flagstaff Vice-Mayor Austin Aslan said he was proud of the role he and the City of Flagstaff could play in supporting the effort.

“These protections are valuable to the Flagstaff community, and our solidarity with our tribal neighbors is critical and meaningful. For this region, when the tribes state that water is life, it’s not just a platitude. I’m so proud to be a witness to this designation,” Aslan said.

Both the Flagstaff City Council and Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support tribal efforts to designate the monument.

Representatives of various northern Arizona tribes have been invited to attend the president's remarks. Among them are Yavapai-Apache Nation Chairwoman Tanya Lewis, Colorado River Indian Tribes Chairwoman Amelia Flores, Navajo President Buu Nygren and Havasupai Tribal Councilwoman Dianna Sue White Dove Uqualla. Uqualla is part of a group of tribal dancers who will perform a blessing.

“It's really the uranium we don't want coming out of the ground because it's going to affect everything around us — the trees, the land, the animals, the people,” Uqualla said. "It's not going to stop.”

In 2017, Democratic President Barack Obama backed off a full-on monument designation. The idea faced a hostile reception from Arizona's Republican governor and two senators. Then-Gov. Doug Ducey threatened legal action, saying Arizona already has enough national monuments.

The landscape of Arizona's political delegation has since changed considerably. Gov. Katie Hobbs, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent, are all on board. Hobbs, a Democrat, has openly urged Biden to issue a designation. In a letter sent to Biden in May, Hobbs claimed that she heard from people across the political spectrum, including sporting groups and outdoor groups, in support of a monument.

After Arizona, Biden will go on to Albuquerque on Wednesday, where he will talk about how fighting climate change has created new jobs. He’ll then visit Salt Lake City on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the PACT Act, which provides new benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. He’ll also hold a reelection fundraiser in each city.

