After close to 15 months of silence, the investigation into last year’s Tunnel Fire was concluded with a six-paragraph news release from the U.S. Forest Service Region No. 3 headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Although presumed to be human-caused, the investigation was unable to determine what had actually started the fire, which burned 19,060 acres just northeast of Flagstaff, destroying 30 residences and 24 other structures.

The result of the investigation, “undetermined,” has continued to ripple through impacted communities in the subsequent weeks, affecting residents who have already had their relationship with the Forest Service tested by the blaze.

Flagstaff District Ranger Matt McGrath said he has certainly felt that impact, as well as the added distance between residents and the agency he is a part of.

“I [live] up in Smokerise, I live on the east side, I work on the east side. I feel really connected to this half of the town. So I do feel like when I meet with people there, there’s definitely less of a sense of trust,” McGrath told the Arizona Daily Sun. “Anytime we lose trust with the community is frustrating, because it’s so easy for people to not trust the government. And there’s probably a lot of reasons for that, and not just the Forest Service, but government in general.”

Lost in the haze

Gene Matchisrud has lived off of North Copeland Lane for close to 30 years, and as he worked to rebuild a barn that had been destroyed by the fire, he said he wasn’t exactly surprised by how the investigation concluded.

Unlike many, he didn’t lose his home to the fire. But his tractor, a truck — which still sits rusting in his driveway — a shed and a barn were all destroyed.

Matchisrud said after the investigation lasted so long and then concluded the way it did, it’s hard not to feel the Forest Service is hiding something. He added he certainly doesn’t have much trust for the agency.

Rob Wilson, owner of Timberline Firearms and Training, shared a similar sentiment. Wilson and his wife lost their home to the fire, and have been living in a trailer on their property ever since, all the while fighting with their insurance company to get what they need.

Like Matchisrud, Wilson said while he was disappointed with the result of the investigation, he couldn’t say he was surprised.

“That’s why it’s particularly frustrating from my perspective that it took this long. You know? What was there to investigate to find out there’s nothing?” Wilson said. “I guess the part that frustrates me the most is I’m not angry at the Forest Service — I don’t think they’re bad people — but they sure come off looking bad when this kind of stuff happens.”

Wilson said he feels let down by the Forest Service, not just because the fire got away and impacted so many residents, but in how little communication there has been with residents around what happened.

Wilson had filed several requests for documents about the fire and the investigation into it through the Freedom of Information Act, largely to no avail.

“They failed us,” Wilson said, “by not adequately communicating what was actually going on. They [surely] knew within a couple of weeks that the chances of identifying a source or anything like that was basically zero. And refusing to communicate with the community, even to the point of refusing to respond to FOIA requests, is a failure. And since then, we haven’t heard anything about what they’re doing to make sure this doesn’t happen again — which is my single biggest concern.”

Wilson said he has already seen how, in the absence of information being shared by the Forest Service, residents have been left to come to their own conclusions, as rumors and feelings of impropriety fill the void.

Internal heat

McGrath said that has been a frustrating situation.

Within the Forest Service, law enforcement investigations are managed out of the regional offices rather than locally at the district level. But even as local forest staff are not working on an investigation, they are also not able to talk about the issue until the investigation is completed.

McGrath acknowledged that the length of time it has taken before they can begin communicating with residents in the aftermath of the fire has likely impacted the relationship between the agency and residents.

“If you’re not telling the story of what happened, people make up the story, or they hear things,” he said. “If we won’t show it to people for a year, why wouldn’t they question what we’re doing?”

McGrath said now that the investigation has ended, he and other local forest officials are looking at ways to bring more communication to residents, sharing the story of the fire.

“Now, how do we talk about what happened in a way that will help people understand that fire suppression is both science and art? And this illegally human-caused fire, this one got away,” he said. “So I think the No. 1 thing that I’m starting with telling people is that we’re sorry that any of this happened, and also I’m sorry about the process.”

McGrath added: “I think what’s important is we still don’t know really the best way to address that with the community.”

Rebuilding continues

Like so many affected by the fire, the Wilsons are still reckoning with its impact on their lives.

Since the blaze forced them from their home last year, the couple has been living in a trailer on their front yard as they struggle to get what they need from their insurance company.

Unlike so many others, Wilson’s home actually survived the fire. But the heat of the blaze still made the house uninhabitable, Wilson said.

“When I drove away, I pretty much expected not to see our house when I came back, based on the fire I saw in the yard already,” Wilson said. “We had broken windows, we had burned marks on the house, the deck had started on firing up and then been put out. And we thought, ‘well, OK, that’s all stuff we can fix.’ But then the more we researched it, it turns out there were other consequences to it.”

Their home was surveyed by an industrial hygienist company out of Phoenix that found that while the structure of their home had indeed been largely untouched by the fire, the house was still essentially uninhabitable.

The extreme heat of the fire surrounding the home may not have burned it down, but it had superheated their foam insulation to a point that made it toxic, Wilson said.

“What they found is the spray foam insulation that we used in the walls got hot enough that it is now putting off gassing toxic gases into the house,” he said. “They estimated the surface temperatures on our house were between 500 and 600 degrees, because that’s what it takes to break the windows the way they did. And it’s uncommon, apparently, for houses to get that hot and not burn down.”

There had been considerations on whether they could strip the house of the insulation, pulling down drywall and scraping the poisonous insulation out of the walls so they could replace it. But the industrial hygienists told them the toxins from the insulation have essentially contaminated the entire house, from two-by-fours in the walls to the wooden joists below their floor, as well as anything that was inside at the time.

That’s not what their insurance company wanted to hear, as it hired a company to wash the walls, fix the windows and clean the floors. Wilson said for over a year, he and his wife have found themselves in a battle of competing reports from industrial hygienists on whether the house is safe to occupy.

“In some respects, if our house had burned down, the discussions with the insurance company would have been much easier. Because it didn’t, they’re fighting trying to do anything about it. So it’s been a real challenge,” Wilson said. “The problem is even the two-by-fours that are the frame of the house, or two-by-sixes, are actually contaminated too. Those toxic chemical gases have contaminated everything in our home.”

He said the fourth report by industrial hygienist was produced and delivered to the insurance company last month, and came to the same conclusion as the previous reports: the house is essentially uninhabitable.

Wilson said they are now waiting for their insurance company to respond to that report.

“If it’s anything short of tear down to start over with, that’s not going to work, and then it becomes time to hire an attorney,” Wilson said.