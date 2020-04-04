Government lawyer named superintendent of Grand Canyon park

David Vela, the Park Service's deputy director, said Keable will bring “excellent leadership skills and passion for our nation's public lands” to his new role as superintendent.

“His experience at the Department of the Interior also provides a broader perspective that will be an enormous benefit to the park, employees, and visitors,” Vela said in a statement.

Keable has been in his current job since 2012 and has worked in the Office of the Solicitor for 23 years and for the federal government for a total of 30 years, the Park Service said.

The Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, a group of former park service employees and members of the public, released a statement calling the decision “shocking” because Keable has never held a position within the National Park Service before becoming superintendent.

Keable has worked as the assistant solicitor of general law for the Office of the Solicitor of the Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Park Service, since March 2012. The Office of the Solicitor is based in Washington D.C. and performs the legal work for the United States Department of Interior, manages the Department of Ethics Office and resolves Freedom of Information Act appeals.