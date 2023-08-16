The Arizona Commission on the Arts announced four new appointments to their governing board of commissioners:

• Ash Dahlke (Bisbee)

• Regina Ortega-Leonardi (Globe)

• Pats Shriver (Flagstaff)

• Kyung-Lim Turrell (Flagstaff)

Appointed by Gov. Katie Hobbs, the new appointees greatly expand geographic representation on the 15-member board, according to a press release.

“I am committed to ensuring Arizona’s diverse communities and cultures have a voice on the Arts Commission,” Hobbs said. “These appointees, who all come from different backgrounds and regions within our state, will each bring with them their own unique perspective.”

Shriver recently retired as the Regional Director overseeing the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff as well as the Page/Lake Powell Community Fund, Greater Williams Community Fund, and the Tuba City Community Fund. In addition, Pats worked with the Native American Tribes on the Colorado Plateau, including the Hopi Foundation, and worked with donors throughout the White Mountains. Pats worked with donors and fundholders as well as other community partners to grow charitable assets and enhance community impact through strategic grantmaking. Pats joined the organization in 2011 as the grant’s operations coordinator for the Northern Regional and was named Northern Regional Manager in 2013.

Shriver came to ACF from the Museum of Northern Arizona, where she served as the Human Resources Director, Events and Trip Coordinator during her five-year tenure. She has over 20 years of experience in educational and consulting services in the Silicon Valley software industry, and holds a degree in Business Administration.

Turrell emigrated from South Korea to the United States with her family in 1972. She studied at the Pratt Institute and graduated with a BFA in drawing in 1983. Since then, she has exhibited at MoMA PS1 (New York), The Park Avenue Armory (New York), Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (Arizona) and Seoul Art Center (South Korea), among other venues. She is a recipient of awards from the Ford Foundation; the Pollock-Krasner Foundation; the New York Foundation for the Arts; and the Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Foundation.

She serves on the boards of the Turrell Art Foundation and Skystone Foundation, and lives and works in Flagstaff.

For a complete list of current Arts Commissioners, visit https://azarts.gov/about-us/who-we-are/commissioners/.