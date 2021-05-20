Got weeds in Flagstaff? Want a sustainable solution? Go get a goat

Near the corner of Cherry Avenue and Mogollon Street, in the heart of downtown Flagstaff, a quarter-acre patch of land is home to a nascent urban garden run by Ruby Earth Gardens in partnership with the city’s sustainability program.
But on Wednesday morning — and through Friday — this plot has been turned into something of an all-you-can-eat salad bar for three Nubian goats and a lamb.
It is an experiment both in abatement (having the goats graze with impunity on the weeds and invasive plants that sprout in spring) and fertilization (having the goats, well, expel the remnants of the weeds that make their way through their digestive tracts) on the parcel of property that Elizabeth Bechok of Ruby Earth Gardens is cultivating into an urban farm.
And for the goats’ handler, Violet Souders of Doney Park, it is also an experiment: to see if she can put these goats (and the lamb) to work in what they do best, grazing. More and more throughout the nation, goats have been used in both urban and rural settings to clear brush and eliminate noxious weeds, and Souders is mulling whether there might be future business opportunities in northern Arizona for letting the goats essentially do their thing.
“It’s pretty natural for the goats, what they’re doing,” Souders said, watching her animals in action at Ruby Earth’s plot. “For a lamb, it’s a little different, because she (originally) was a market lamb. But (the Nubians) eat a lot. They eat roughly a flake of a hay (roughly two pounds) per day.”
About time, then, that these goats start earning their keep, munching invasive weeds to the nubs.
For this trial run, though, Souders didn’t let Reese’s, Latte and Mocha (the goats) and Sapphire (the lamb) go free range. They remained bound within portable gates, lest they decide to wander off and visit Heritage Square.
For the three days the crew will be grazing, Souders will move the gated spots to different parts of Ruby Earth’s property, which runs in a triangle shape and includes a berm close to Mogollon Street, flat undeveloped patches and a few ponderosa pines at the border. The goats, weighing close to 200 pounds and sporting floppy ears and distinctive Roman noses, seemed a bit standoffish at first, staring at the surroundings, but eventually lowered their heads and started munching.
On Wednesday morning, Bechok and Souders were joined by Dylan Lenzen of the city’s sustainability department and Amy Hagin of the city’s parks department to see how this initial operation was unfolding. There are, after all, several upsides for urban farmers such as Bechok and city sustainability officials to employing goats.
“The idea is simple: that they can help just with their cycle of eating and pooping,” said Bechok, who welcomes the public to come check out the goats. “I’m trying to do as much no-till as possible. This provides us a way. Normally, I’d rent a weed wacker and spend hours at the beginning of the season weeding out, but you want to leave in as much of the root base as possible for the soil. This is a great way to do sustainable agriculture in an arid land environment, keeping the soil intact.”
From the city’s perspective, the prospect of using goats to clear brush and eliminate invasive plants could ease several burdens.
“Honestly, having (goats) on park grounds would be amazing,” Hagin said. “It’s an organic way to do some weed abatement versus spraying. In city parks, we’ve not been spraying or using Round-Up in almost two years. It’s great, because (chemical spray) is not good for humans or the environment. And the manual pulling of stuff takes a lot of resources, whereas this can be an excellent resource to deal with it.
“There are over 700 acres in park grounds and 2,200 acres of open space, plus the 58 miles urban trail. That’s a lot of space to manually pull weeds, especially all the noxious and invasive species.”
Souders is still considering whether to take the plunge and put her goats to work as professional grazers, but the practice is fairly common in the San Francisco Bay Area, where several Rent-a-Goat businesses sent herds the size of 50 out to open space to clear brush in hopes of limiting fire danger.
But for Bechok, whose vision is to have the quarter-acre plot up and growing a variety of vegetables (and perhaps some grains) for local consumption, the goats could simply be a time-saving device -- cuter and less noisy than a weed wacker, for certain.
As Bechok gazed upon the trio of goats grazing, Reese’s let loose with a high-volume display of a bodily function in the form of hard pellets onto the exposed area, doing what comes naturally.