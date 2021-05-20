Got weeds in Flagstaff? Want a sustainable solution? Go get a goat

About time, then, that these goats start earning their keep, munching invasive weeds to the nubs.

For this trial run, though, Souders didn’t let Reese’s, Latte and Mocha (the goats) and Sapphire (the lamb) go free range. They remained bound within portable gates, lest they decide to wander off and visit Heritage Square.

For the three days the crew will be grazing, Souders will move the gated spots to different parts of Ruby Earth’s property, which runs in a triangle shape and includes a berm close to Mogollon Street, flat undeveloped patches and a few ponderosa pines at the border. The goats, weighing close to 200 pounds and sporting floppy ears and distinctive Roman noses, seemed a bit standoffish at first, staring at the surroundings, but eventually lowered their heads and started munching.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday morning, Bechok and Souders were joined by Dylan Lenzen of the city’s sustainability department and Amy Hagin of the city’s parks department to see how this initial operation was unfolding. There are, after all, several upsides for urban farmers such as Bechok and city sustainability officials to employing goats.