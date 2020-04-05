Got free time at home? Think of fostering a shelter dog

Jones’ journey with her latest foster dog, a nearly 2-year-old Australian cattledog mix named Blossom, illustrates the virtues of fostering. By week’s end, after a screening process Jones ran that almost resembled a canine version of “The Bachelorette” in its wooing, Blossom looked to be on her way to a happy ending, and Jones on her way to missing the mutt but looking forward to fostering yet another shelter dog.

The saga of Blossom, as with many dogs in this type of situation, is both sad and hopeful. She was found a few months ago as a stray, still wearing a broken leash. That led Jones, who volunteers taking shelter dogs on hikes, to speculate that Blossom was one of those unfortunates who spent most of their time tied up in a yard.

“I’m thinking she was an outdoor dog, then a shelter dog, and now this is probably her first really loving home experience Blossom’s had,” Jones said.

It wasn’t easy at first, fostering Blossom. The pup was initially timid and withdrawn, especially around men. So Jones’ husband tread lightly around Blossom at first, as did Jones’ 10-year-old son. But, with time and through patience, Blossom, well, blossomed into a happy, well-adjusted companion that also got along well with the family’s permanent dog, Mac, a blue heeler.