Goodman Group now managing Aspire Transitional Care in Flagstaff

Aspire Transitional Care in Flagstaff is proud to announce that it is now managed by The Goodman Group, a Minnesota-based company with over 50 years of experience designing and managing senior living and health care communities, residential communities and commercial properties, an early August press release announced.

Aspire, formerly known as Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation, is a transitional care community with 50 private rooms that offer rehabilitation and wellness services for short-term care.

“At Aspire, we want individuals to feel encouraged on their journey to recovery, and we are committed to providing personalized care and service for them during their stay,” said Kim Te Brugge, vice president of senior living and healthcare at The Goodman Group, in the release. “We are excited to add Aspire to our managed portfolio and we look forward to welcoming individuals into our community.”