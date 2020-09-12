Goodman Group now managing Aspire Transitional Care in Flagstaff

Aspire Transitional Care in Flagstaff is proud to announce that it is now managed by The Goodman Group, a Minnesota-based company with over 50 years of experience designing and managing senior living and health care communities, residential communities and commercial properties, an early August press release announced.
Aspire, formerly known as Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation, is a transitional care community with 50 private rooms that offer rehabilitation and wellness services for short-term care.
“At Aspire, we want individuals to feel encouraged on their journey to recovery, and we are committed to providing personalized care and service for them during their stay,” said Kim Te Brugge, vice president of senior living and healthcare at The Goodman Group, in the release. “We are excited to add Aspire to our managed portfolio and we look forward to welcoming individuals into our community.”
Aspire takes a person-centric approach to care for those seeking a calm, healing and supportive environment. Whether it’s one-on-one fitness training to restore balance, or chef-inspired meals tailored to stimulate appetite and health, the team at Aspire is committed to providing an unparalleled level of service. Family support is highly encouraged and outreach programs assist in providing the best care for individuals during their stay.
The community capabilities include primary care clinician services; skilled nursing services; diagnostic testing coordination; specialty care consultants including podiatry, radiology and wound care; on-site services include physical, occupational and speech therapy; pharmacy services; and nutritional and diabetic services.
The rehabilitation and wellness services offered at Aspire are designed to help patients return home as soon as possible. Every individual who enters the program receives a customized treatment plan based on their specific medical condition and wellness goals. Team members carefully measure progress at regular intervals and make adjustments to promote improvement in physical strength, health and endurance.
Aspire Transitional Care is an affiliate of The Peaks, A Senior Living Community and The Peaks Health & Rehabilitation (collectively, The Peaks). Together, these three communities offer bungalow living, independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care, rehabilitation and transitional care. In addition to Aspire Transitional Care and The Peaks, The Goodman Group manages Scottsdale Park Suites, Emerald Springs Senior Living in Yuma and Ridges at Peoria Senior Living.
