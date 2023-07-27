After years of speculation about its possible development, a 488-acre property adjacent to Interstate 40 and north of Williams is one step closer to being designated public land.

Gonzalez Ranch is owned by the descendants of Max and Thelma Biegert, the couple known for revitalizing the Grand Canyon Railway. Now, the Biegert family has decided to donate the property to be permanently preserved as a recreational space.

The owners are working with Trust for Public Land (TPL), a national nonprofit, to draft a conservation easement.

A conservation easement generally defines the conditions of the parcel’s permanent use, including parameters for how it will be managed once it’s passed on to a land trust or government agency.

That’s where Coconino County Parks and Recreation comes in. Once all of the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed, the county is expected to take over management of the ranch — according to the stipulations of the donor family via TPL.

“It’s Rebecca Biegert Conti’s wish that it be preserved. The reason that they want the county involved, I believe, is because we’ve done this before. We manage natural areas, this is sort of our specialty,” said Stephen Pelligrini, Coconino County communications manager.

The county manages a number of parcels of public land, including places such as Rogers Lake County Natural Area and Cataract Lake County Park in nearby Williams.

“Once the deal is finalized we’ll start a process of community input and start to plan out what facilities and perhaps amenities might be available at a possible new county recreation area,” Pelligrini said.

The land itself was once an operational ranch and features what Coconino County Parks and Recreation Director Cynthia Nemeth described as a diverse landscape.

“You have some very open, grass-flat areas, you have stock ponds, there’s a lake on the property, there’s also forested area. There’s also some elevation gain. One of the things of great value, and that I think is a wonderful opportunity, is it actually borders national forest land. There might be a nexus there for expanding recreation into forested areas,” Nemeth said.

Once placed under the county’s care, parks and recreation will be responsible for handling conservation and managing recreation. According to Nemeth, that means the county will try to keep the parcel clear of invasive species and be good stewards to native wildlife.

“We also have trails, for example, in open spaces. How do we manage that? How are we stewards of those trails? Well, we evaluate them for safety. If there’s trees down, we take care of the maintenance of those trails and make sure they’re well marked and people can enjoy them safely,” she said.

The county and donor family’s vision for the parcel, Pelligrini said, includes light recreational use as well as conservation.

“At this point, we don’t get the impression that [the owner’s] interest is in having large facilities. They seem to be more inclined toward a more passive recreation experience, which would involve trails, places to contemplate, maybe ramadas where people can get together in small groups and enjoy the scenery and that sort of thing,” Nemeth said. “Once the remit is done with the trust for public lands and the conservation easement has been drafted and is actually in effect, we’ll have a better understanding of what degree of recreation we can anticipate being on that property.”

Any newly designated public land, Nemeth said, provides possible benefits to the community.

“In some cases [public lands] can provide economic benefit. People might come to the area for the amenities these spaces provide," she said. "Whether it’s trails, whether it’s wildlife-viewing opportunities, or another recreational experience, there’s an education component., there’s an environmental component. Having permeable surfaces and green spaces, we know the value that provides our environment and our climate.

“We cannot forget about the mental and physical health benefits that spaces such as these provide to the community and individuals as well. As a physical activity, just being outdoors has a restorative nature for mental health, and emotional health, then there’s also that physical health aspect as well when you’re outdoors.”

Long before the parcel’s public use was being discussed, the land belonged to the Gonzalez family, who immigrated from Spain in the early 1900s.

According to an article in the Williams News from March of 1956, Pete Gonzalez moved to Coconino County in 1907 and established the first dairy in Williams.

Pine Crest Dairy started pasteurizing milk in September of 1938, years before pasteurization was mandatory — the sanitation process was not mandatory in the United States until 1947.

Another article in Williams News from 1939 says the business boasted a then-state-of-the-art automatic boiler for pasteurization.

By 1956, Pine Crest Dairy used modern automatic milking machines and employed between five to 10 workers at an annual salary of $13,500. The ranch, according to clippings from the Williams News, was an important source of feed for the dairy cows.

According to Pelligrini, by the end of the 1950s, Pine Crest Dairy was sold to Shamrock Farms.

The Gonzalez Ranch property was later purchased in the 1980s by the Biegerts as they embarked on their journey to revitalize Grand Canyon Railway — which had shut down in the late 1960s after automobiles reduced the demand for rail travel.

The couple sank their life savings in the endeavor and ran the railroad until it was sold to Xanterra Parks and Resorts in 2007. They kept Gonzalez Ranch.

The pair died just days apart in 2021.

Today, the ranch is poised for placement in the care of the county Parks and Recreation Department, and Nemeth said her department is honored by the opportunity.

“We appreciate that individuals have shared values with the county and the Parks and Recreation Department, shared values of preserving open spaces and making them accessible providing a community benefit. We share values with this family. We very much appreciate them,” Nemeth said.