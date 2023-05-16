For the next three years, the Coconino County Elections Office will work with Runbeck Elections Services to print and distribute ballots, renewing a relationship that’s been in place since 2012.

Earlier this month, the Coconino Country Board of Supervisors approved a three-year contract with the third-party vendor, which will print ballots, handle initial early-ballot mailing, and print and mail 90-day notices for early voters.

Runbeck will receive to $250,000 annually under the terms of the new contract.

“We had to prepare and mail 17,000 early ballots in-house for the November general election in 2010,” said Patty Hansen, Coconino County's recorder, "and we had to bring in lots of temporary employees and worked until 9 to 10 p.m. every night to get the initial mailing ready to meet the statutory deadline -- 29 days prior to the election -- to mail out the initial mailing

Runbeck was brought on in 2012 to take over a number of printing services. Its work as a contractor, Hansen said, has grown more critical over the years. The number of people on the early-voting list, she said, continues to grow well beyond where it was in 2010.

In November of 2022, Runbeck handled a 64,300-piece mailing, which included outgoing ballots.

Growth in the county, alongside the sheer complexity of the ballot printing process, also made partnering with a company like Runbeck a logical step, Hansen said.

In Coconino County there are about 660 different “ballot styles.”

“This is because of the ballots are printed by precinct, the candidate names need to be rotated between precincts, each precinct will have ballots for each of the political parties in the primary, some of the candidate races may appear on part of the ballots for the precinct and not on the other part,” Hansen said. “ For example, some precincts have splits where part of the precinct may be in the city limits and need the city primary candidates and part of the precinct will have a style that is outside the precinct and doesn’t include city races.”

In the 2022 August primary election, each precinct had between six and 13 different ballot styles, Hansen said. Because of the size of each precinct, Hansen said, as few as 25 of the same ballot occasionally needed to be printed and mailed to the correct voter.

In seeking out a vendor to handle the complex printing and mailing process, Hansen said, the county made sure it was using an Arizona-based company.

“We don’t want to go with a printer outside of Arizona, because we have seen a slowdown in U.S. mail delivery in recent years. There are very few vendors across the country that are in the field of ballot printing and mailing. Runbeck has an excellent reputation in the elections field," Hansen said. "They stay current on federal and state standards and laws regarding election security and ballot printing."

Prior to contracting with Coconino County, Runbeck had been printing early-ballot mailings for Pima County and Maricopa County for many years. Runbeck itself is over 50 years old, and its technology is used in 23 states.

Hansen said that before earning Coconino County’s contract, the elections team toured the Runbeck facility, spoke to some of the company’s other customers, and verified that it could meet security and insurance requirements.

Hansen said security is crucial.

“We also have to be concerned about the security our printer has in place. This includes cyber security and physical security. We have toured the Runbeck facility in Phoenix and met with them to understand the security they have in place,” said Hansen. “The increased emphasis on security means you have to have a printer and mailing house that understands how important these requirements are and can meet them.”

The county has renewed its relationship with Runbeck, also, because the company has proved reliable.

“In 2022 there was a national paper shortage and Runbeck was on top of this several months ahead of our elections. They made sure they had the necessary quantity and quality of paper that is needed to meet their customer needs,” Hansen said. “Ballot paper has to meet certain standards for the ballot tabulation equipment to count the ballots correctly. It isn’t the type of paper that you can go to Office Depot and buy off the shelf.”

In 2018 Coconino County purchased ballot-on-demand printers from the company that are used at vote centers on Election Day.

"We decided to purchase the Runbeck BODs (ballot on demand) because we were using Diebold Optical Scan ballot tabulation equipment at that time. This tabulation equipment required the timing marks on the ballot to be exact, and the Runbeck BODs were the best printers to meet the exact printing requirements needed,” Hansen said.

Because Runbeck is located in Arizona, it can get a replacement BOD to a Coconino County vote center in thee or four hours, Hansen said. That “final fail-safe plan” sold the county on the purchase.

Elections, Hansen said, simply have to run without a hitch.

“You can’t risk having your printer and/or mailing service fail. The elections cannot be postponed,” Hansen said.

