Glen Canyon National Recreation Area limits boat access for coronavirus

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is limiting boat access to Lake Powell in accordance with public health guidelines on the coronavirus.

The park is supporting implementation of the Arizona Lake Powell Local Boater Program developed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, according to a press release. Limited day-use boat access to the lake started on Friday.

Access will be available for boats enrolled in the program at the Wahweap Public Boat Launch Ramp on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Any boat stored within 20 miles of Page is eligible for enrollment in the program.

During the boating limitations for day use on Lake Powell, vessels currently stored in slips or buoy fields throughout the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area may also use Lake Powell. Please be advised that limited visitor services will be available.

Boaters on the lake should be prepared to pack out all trash and dispose of it properly. Only vessels enrolled in a state local boater program will be allowed to exit Lake Powell during this limited opening of the Wahweap Ramp. All other public ramps remain closed.