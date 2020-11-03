Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona virtual celebration Nov. 14

Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona’s end-of-the-season K Your Way celebration will be held virtually this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. via Zoom and is free and open to all community members.

K Your Way is not a traditional 5K, but instead allows participants to find their “happy pace,” such as by running, walking or biking a 5K (3.1 miles) or just one mile, or even dancing for 45 minutes. The event can be completed at whatever time or location participants choose.

“Run, walk, roll, bike, dance, jump, find what works for you and keep moving forward!” the organization said in a news release.

All season local Girls on the Run teams have been meeting twice a week virtually, with trained coaches teaching lessons on topics including valuing ourselves, establishing healthy relationships and understanding how to connect with and shape the world at large.

“We have adapted for safety but know that this virtual event will bring all the celebration and joy of our in person event and most importantly will celebrate the accomplishments of our girls,” said Marica Martinic, Education Director at North Country HealthCare.

For more information and to register for K Your Way, visit https://www.gotrna.org/5k.

