Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona receives ACF grant

Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona (GOTRNA) has been awarded a $5,750.00 grant by the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff, which will allow the organization to continue providing programing to girls throughout Flagstaff.

In its eight-week program, Girls on the Run is designed to enhance girls’ social, psychological and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences. The season concludes with a celebratory 5K event to give the girls a tangible sense of achievement as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals.

The program is being delivered virtually this fall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our agency has expanded our reach over the last 10 years” said Marica Martinic, Education Director at North Country HealthCare, which hosts the program. “The grant from the Arizona Community Foundation will give us additional resources to ensure all girls can participate.”

GOTRNA impacts the lives of 400+ girls in Northern Arizona each year. Through the help of donors, scholarships are provided to 60% percent of program participants.

