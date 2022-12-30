Gila County diver recounts recovery effort at Woods Canyon Lake

Three people died this week after falling through the ice on Woods Canyon Lake, which is located about two hours southeast of Flagstaff

Haritha Muddana, Narayana Muddana and Gokul Mediseti were originally from India, but lived in Chandler. They were visiting the area for recreation.

According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jon Paxton, it appears the three had wandered onto the iced-over lake on Monday to take a photo.

“Incidents like these are pretty rare, I know we’ve had ice fisherman fall. This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this,” Paxton said.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Forest Lakes substation responded to the area at 3:35 pm on Monday. They were able to pull Haritha Muddana from the ice but were unable to resuscitate her. The search then began for her companions.

The deputies rented a boat from a vendor at the lake and conducted an expanded search of the area. DPS Air Rescue was deployed, according to Paxton. In the end, the Gila County Dive Team would play a key role in recovering the bodies of the victims.

Andy Marchesseault is a detective with the Criminal Investigation Bureau at the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also a trained ice diver.

“I’ve been diving for about 31 years. I started back in New England with a fire department in Connecticut,” Marchesseault said.

It was there were he became certified in open-water search and rescue and ice diving.

“Being here in Arizona, in Gila County, we don’t get a whole lot of ice, so there’s not a whole lot of need for ice-diving skills. Coming from back east where it gets colder, I do have ice training," Marchesseault said.

He arrived on the scene Monday just before dark.

“I did enter the water Monday ... with a dry suit to see if I could go out and locate the victims near the hole,” Marchesseault said.

Once darkness set in, the search had to be temporarily halted for safety reasons.

The ice around where the victims fell in was only an inch to 2 inches thick, Marchesseault said, meaning it was safer for divers to access the water from the shore rather than through the hole when the search effort resumed the next morning.

“I was the primary guy for the ice operation,” he said. “Any time you dive, it’s dangerous. You add on top of that an overhead environment such as ice and it makes it very dangerous.”

The water was frigid at between 30 and 31 degree Fahrenheit, according to Marchesseault.

“The sheriff’s office dive team members are all issued gear for water temperature conditions. We used a dry suit and under garments. Still, you can’t be in the water long before getting cold,” he said.

That’s why there were eight divers on the scene, and, like Marchesseault, they were all members of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Some are certified peace officers, and others are detention staff members or volunteers from Tunnel Rim Search and Rescue. All train every year at Roosevelt Lake and Woods Canyon Lake to be a part of the decades-old dive team.

Despite the team’s skill, the mission was harrowing.

“The psychological factor of searching in zero visibility for a deceased person can weigh heavily on your mind. Put on that, that if something does happen to you as a diver, you can’t just come up wherever you want,” said Marchesseault, describing the experience of being tethered to the shoreline under near-frozen water. “You have to come back up where you went in.”

Marchesseault helped recover the two additional victims by 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

He said he’s grateful for the effort put in by all involved agencies.