Gifts for grandparents: Adopt a Grandparent program in its fifth year in Flagstaff

Adopt a Grandparent is open to people age 60 or older who have a financial hardship or do not have family nearby. Although some participants are recommended by friends and neighbors, many more are provided by local churches, doctors’ offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, low-income senior housing and dementia care programs, as well as other community groups that work with seniors. Vigil contacts upwards of 20 such organizations every year to submit names.

The Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center contributes at least 60 names per year, said recreation supervisor Matt Faull, and one of its partners, Coconino County’s Meals on Wheels program, submits up to 90.

Faull said the senior center team tries to identify those who live alone or are feeling lonely, who would maybe not receive any Christmas gifts if not for this program.

“It put smiles on the faces of the people that give and smiles on the faces of the people that receive. I have no doubt even the people that are buying the gifts are smiling, so it’s a great, great program,” Faull said.