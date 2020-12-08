Gifts for grandparents: Adopt a Grandparent program in its fifth year in Flagstaff

As if by holiday magic, for the fifth year in a row, a Christmas tree has appeared inside the Route 66 Walgreens, listing the names, ages and gift lists of several hundred Flagstaff seniors.
Their wishes are usually simple: blankets, socks, flashlights, food and grocery gift cards, or even toys for their pets.
And year after year, propelled by their own holiday spirit, philanthropic community members pull a name from the tree and purchase items on the list, which are then wrapped and delivered in time for Christmas.
There are rarely any names left behind.
“It’s our way of showing them that they are loved and appreciated and that our community cares about them,” said Tasha Vigil, community liaison with Angels Care Home Health in Cottonwood, which hosts the Adopt a Grandparent program with the help of Northern Arizona Council of Governments. “There’s a lot of [holiday programs] for kids and families and the homeless, but our seniors are, I think, sometimes forgotten, so that’s why we started it. They are the most prideful people, so they are probably the last people to ask for help.”
The program is offered both in Flagstaff and the Verde Valley and has continued to grow over time. This year, about 180 seniors are registered in Flagstaff and 400 in the Verde Valley. While a typical year might include more than 200 Flagstaff seniors, Verde Valley participants doubled this year.
Adopt a Grandparent is open to people age 60 or older who have a financial hardship or do not have family nearby. Although some participants are recommended by friends and neighbors, many more are provided by local churches, doctors’ offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, low-income senior housing and dementia care programs, as well as other community groups that work with seniors. Vigil contacts upwards of 20 such organizations every year to submit names.
The Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center contributes at least 60 names per year, said recreation supervisor Matt Faull, and one of its partners, Coconino County’s Meals on Wheels program, submits up to 90.
Faull said the senior center team tries to identify those who live alone or are feeling lonely, who would maybe not receive any Christmas gifts if not for this program.
“It put smiles on the faces of the people that give and smiles on the faces of the people that receive. I have no doubt even the people that are buying the gifts are smiling, so it’s a great, great program,” Faull said.
Local nurse Leah Veschio has volunteered with the program for several years, as one of a group of about 20 volunteers who help to find participants as well as wrap and deliver the gifts. She said being involved has shown just how generous the community can be, especially during the holidays.
“When you give these gifts to the grandparents, a lot of them don’t have family nearby or they have circumstances where Christmas is lonely for them, so just to watch their faces light up and to feel so grateful for someone thinking of them, it brings tears to your eyes,” Veschio said. “A lot of the grandmas and grandpas cry when they get their gifts, and it’s just very touching to experience that.”
She said the program feels even more important this year because of the increased loneliness many seniors have been facing throughout the pandemic because of their high risk for COVID-19-related health complications.
Vigil suspects the reduced number of participants in Flagstaff for 2020 is a result of the pandemic and closures of organizations that typically submit names, such as churches. The program itself has also been modified to follow health safety standards, with only one of the two local Walgreens locations hosting a tree this year. Additionally, whereas deliverers might normally deposit the gifts inside the grandparents’ homes, this year they will be left on doorsteps. Volunteers must also have a negative COVID-19 test before the start of the delivery period, which will occur this year from Dec. 18 through Christmas Eve.
Adopt a Grandparent was Vigil’s idea to expand an internal program at Angels Care Home Health that allowed doctors to adopt Angels Care patients for the holidays.
“When I came on, I was like, it’s bigger than that and the community is so amazing that we should rely on them. People like to participate in these things and to contribute back to our seniors and show them the love, so that’s when I kind of took it and revamped it to a community thing,” she said. “It really has been a beautiful thing to see the whole community come together.”
Beyond individuals who now annually adopt a grandparent, organizations also get involved, such as the Northern Arizona Association of Realtors. Every year, they adopt the grandparents whose names get pulled from the tree, but whose gifts do not arrive in time.
“They really don’t want much, so it’s very easy for us to go out and purchase everything on their list,” said Judy Jackson, executive officer of the association, which also aims to assist other local holiday charities. “We just try to spread the love all over.”
Donations will be accepted this year until Dec. 15 and can be delivered to Haven of Flagstaff or Flagstaff Subaru.
