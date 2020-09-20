Getting a glimpse: New Art in Action exhibit contends with important issues

Through an Open Lens: Reframing Homelessness and Hunger is intended to challenge commonly held views of those who experience food and shelter insecurity. Viewers will be able to get close up to clients of the Family Food Center and the Flagstaff Shelter Services and gain a glimpse into their lives through bits of their personal stories. Each month, a new offering will be added to augment the exhibit in the form of videos and discussions.

“This exhibit highlights portraits of our neighbors in the Flagstaff community who experience homelessness and hunger (or insecurity about having enough to eat). The images offered in this show are meant to extend our gaze beyond the labels of ‘needy’ or ‘homeless,’” Cathy Small, Ph.D, professor Emeritus of Anthropology at NAU and co-author of the newly published, Man in the Dog Park: Coming Up Close to Homelessness wrote in the introduction on the website. “As you view the images in this exhibit, realize that you and your reactions are tied to the story of homelessness, part of the way that people without homes or enough to eat experience themselves through you. So consider both the images, and your own inner response to the images. What can I see in the photo beyond what I am usually primed to see about people ‘homeless’ or ‘hungry?’”