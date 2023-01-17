‘Get the snow off your roof’: Flagstaff to see more snow, potential for damage

The winter storm system that has brought abundant snow and cold temperatures to northern Arizona has not moved on yet, and in Flagstaff icy conditions are approaching a level that may be hazardous to homes and structures.

“Across the Flagstaff area, we've seen anywhere between 20 and 35 inches of snowfall out of this event,” reported Brian Klimowski, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service (NWS) station in Flagstaff. That’s enough to make this most recent storm the 22nd largest in terms of snowfall since Flagstaff began recording such data in 1899.

And it’s not over yet. Another few inches of snow fell on Tuesday and 2-4 more inches are in the NWS forecast for late Thursday into Friday.

“And then even early next week, we see the threat of additional snowfall,” Klimowski said.

Current snowfall is also fairly wet and heavy, approaching weights that could lead to roof collapse.

“We are over 15 pounds per square feet on the snow load right now,” Klimowski said. “We're getting close to the threshold that some structures, especially the weaker structures might start to be threatened.”

For context, when multiple roofs around Flagstaff caved in during the winter of 2010, snow load weights were between 25 and 30 pounds per square foot.

“But it's not only the snow amount that is significant, but the amount of moisture which comes with it, that makes a tremendous difference in impact of this storm,” Klimowski said. “[In 2010] we had 154 inches of snow, but it had five to six inches of liquid. And this storm with us now has had two and a half to three inches of liquid, which is very significant.”

Aside from the potential for roof collapses, a more immediate structural threat may be the formation of ice dams, which can hinder drainage from rooftops and create leaks and water damage within buildings.

According to the NWS website, ice dams form when “after several days of melting-freezing cycles, it's common for the melted water and ice to work up under the shingles until water enters the attic and eventually does damage to the ceilings, wall and contents. In cases where the ice dam goes unnoticed for an extended period of time, it can do significant damage to the building and its contents.”

Over the next 10 days, Flagstaff is forecast to see temperatures “much below normal,” Klimowski said. Highs are expected to hover right around freezing, with lows dipping closer to 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

“These are the kind of conditions that are conducive to ice dam formation,” he said. “So people need to get up there, get the snow off their north facing roofs.”

Klimowski added that those with wire roof heating systems are at “much less risk,” for ice dams, but those without would be advised to take proactive measures. As for when might be the best time to remove snow from rooftops, Wednesday may provide slightly more favorable conditions, as it is expected to remain sunny for most of the day. But be aware: the wind may gust as high as 16 mph.

Still with more snow on the way, clearing rooftops is better done sooner than later.

“I've done it twice already during this cycle of storms,” Klimowski said.