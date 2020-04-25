Get a degree in laughs with Chomsky School of Business

Cope explained the origin of the Chomsky moniker: “We used to do a bit of our intro from reading a book and we have some professors in our group who have political theory on hand, and we’d run across Chomsky or some other similar political theory and it became a little silly.”

That is not to suggest their performances are overtly political. In fact, March’s show at Firecreek proved mostly apolitical. There were, however, sly sexual double entendres, furtive pop culture references and enough physical comedy to offset all that cerebral wordplay.

To the untrained eye, it might seem the Chomskyites are just up there winging it. And, in a way, that’s correct. But it takes a lot of practice to cultivate the familiarity and trust necessary to ad lib with such ease.

“We practice very basic concepts,” Fernandez said. “Always support each other. Always say yes. Always make sure if something’s not going well, come in and help out. We know when you’re on stage you’re not by yourself. But you are flying blind. You have no ideas which direction to go, but you know there are four people behind you that go you.