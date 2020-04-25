Get a degree in laughs with Chomsky School of Business

In a dizzying span of three minutes, on stage and on the spot in front of an expectant audience in pre-quarantine days, Flagstaff improv comedy troupe Chomsky School of Business opened its collective id and let go a random, wildly divergent stream-of-consciousness riff based on a simple prompt about being “left high and dry.”
Playing off each other, and even off the audience packing the Firecreek Coffee Company, the six performers went from bits about opening a cigar store to Amish fidget spinners; from vasectomies to fathering bastard Irish children; from cranky ghosts to Archangel Gabriel smiting the sinners down on earth with water balloons.
Some of the one-liners during this evolving absurdist scene — which took place before the coronavirus social distancing restrictions — were too bawdy to recount here, others funny more in delivery than in content, but the clever witticisms and fast-thinking segues won over the crowd, which hooted and chortled throughout the set.
By night’s end, the six Chomskyites, who ranged from college-aged to middle-aged, had done it again. They had pulled off an entertaining show entirely by the seat of their pants — unscripted, unapologetic, unrelenting. Now, they could go back to their day jobs, as mental health therapists, Northern Arizona University professors and college students, until the next time (once live entertainment resumes post-restrictions) they’d gather to slough off their personas and wax silly.
Improv comedy is the trapeze without a net, where fast thinking on one’s feet is required and a willingness to change a story on the fly takes the flexibility of the yoga master. These improvisers embrace the ephemeral nature of the genre: nothing planned, no two shows are ever alike, the gags gone seemingly as quickly as they’re spoken.
So it takes a special type of verbal and cognitive dexterity to pull it off. But Chomsky School of Business, one of several improv troupes in Flagstaff’s burgeoning scene, does it each month (before the coronavirus closed shows) with aplomb at venues such as Firecreek and the Foundry.
'A collective process'
As hobbies go — and with a $2 admission charge, the troupe isn’t exactly raking in the dough — there certainly are easier ways for the performers to get their kicks. But the Chomskyites like the challenge; they get off on the camaraderie on stage and the applause from the audience.
“That’s the beauty of improv,” said member Dunya Cope, one of the two therapists in the group. “There are parallels with life where, like, something unexpected happens and you have to realize, ‘OK, this is happening, so how do I adjust.’ It’s not thinking, ‘No, no, this is wrong.’ There is no wrong. You go where it takes you.”
There is, the Chomskyites admit, something of a therapeutic aspect when an improv troupe is on stage and on the same wavelength.
As Luis Fernandez, by day an NAU criminology and criminal justice professor, mused: “For me, it’s meditative. If we’re terrible, we’re terrible together. If we’re good, we’re good together. It’s a collective process. It’s a meditative process. Whether I did well or poorly, it’s done and I have to let it go. It doesn’t matter. It’s gone. And we have to get on stage next time. I love that, personally.”
It is somewhat surprising to learn that the troupe has only performed together for about two years, given their easy camaraderie and enmeshed thinking. Each member has kicked around Flagstaff’s improv scene before, but say they banded together organically based on shared sensibilities.
“It’s best when you know people because you know how to play with them,” said member Ryan S. Bowman, an NAU theater major. “The more you know the choices they’ll make, the better you can play those choices. A lot of groups form and personalities or styles don’t mesh. There’s not a right way to do improv, but this is our way.”
Among the traits troupe members share is an anarchistic streak and a left-leaning “political and social justice concern,” according to member Jeff McCarroll.
Silly philosophy
Hence the name Chomsky School of Business, a clever play on the views of radical philosopher and activist Noam Chomsky.
Cope explained the origin of the Chomsky moniker: “We used to do a bit of our intro from reading a book and we have some professors in our group who have political theory on hand, and we’d run across Chomsky or some other similar political theory and it became a little silly.”
That is not to suggest their performances are overtly political. In fact, March’s show at Firecreek proved mostly apolitical. There were, however, sly sexual double entendres, furtive pop culture references and enough physical comedy to offset all that cerebral wordplay.
To the untrained eye, it might seem the Chomskyites are just up there winging it. And, in a way, that’s correct. But it takes a lot of practice to cultivate the familiarity and trust necessary to ad lib with such ease.
“We practice very basic concepts,” Fernandez said. “Always support each other. Always say yes. Always make sure if something’s not going well, come in and help out. We know when you’re on stage you’re not by yourself. But you are flying blind. You have no ideas which direction to go, but you know there are four people behind you that go you.
“It’s a collective consciousness. So when it works particularly well, we kind of get a sense of where we’re going. But often, we just have to trust. There’s no judgment. There’s nothing you can say that we won’t support.”
Sometimes the scenes sparkle, sometimes they fizzle out. That’s the very nature of improv comedy.
“The beauty,” Bowman said, “is that it’s over as soon as you’re done. Don’t get hung up on that. Do something new right away.”
