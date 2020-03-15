George Hershey marks 50 years as Flagstaff doctor

Like the blonde-haired character of the classic fairy tale, for George Hershey, Flagstaff was just right for his career, evident by the half-century the family doctor has now spent practicing in the city.
Flagstaff was not too big, had the right kind of people and was far enough from his childhood home in Bisbee, a historic copper-mining town in southeast Arizona, leading him to move to the mountain town in January 1970.
Two months later, on Monday, March 9, Hershey opened his Fourth Street practice and saw one patient. Now, at the Family Health Center of Native Americans for Community Action (NACA), where he has practiced for nearly seven years, he sees between 10 and 20 patients a day.
He doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.
“When I quit remembering people’s names and forget the doses, then I need to get out of here,” 81-year-old Hershey said of his work at NACA. “As we go down the road, that’s going to be a long way away.”
Hershey will be giving up his 49-year role at Northern Arizona University’s athletics team physician this summer, though. The extra time will feel like retirement, he said, even as he continues full time at NACA.
“When I first met with Dr. Hershey when he started six years ago he said that he was planning on retiring in five or 10 years,” said NACA CEO Jeff Axtel. “Now, every time we meet, he says he’s not retiring for five years. It’s always five years.”
Hershey’s colleagues, many of whom are also his patients and simply call him “Doc,” lightheartedly teased him about his age and experience this week during various celebrations and a recognition by the city, evidently in awe of his longtime commitment to his work.
Hershey just beamed, saying Tuesday was the first day of his next 50 years.
“When I turned 80, I was really depressed because I realized I only had 20 years left, dotting all my I’s and crossing all my T’s. You only get about 100 years of life,” Hershey said. “So then after a couple days, I thought, well, if I only have 20 more years left, I better make the best of it.”
Private practice
For years, Hershey resisted becoming a physician like his father, a family doctor with a practice in Bisbee; however, his experience in the Marine Corps changed his mind and he went back to school to become a general practitioner, where he could treat an entire family, at all stages of life, by knowing “very little about a whole lot.”
He only briefly considered specializing in delivering babies, but thought better of it.
“I realized you had no time,” Hershey said. “When that baby decided to come, you had to be there. I decided I didn’t want to do that.”
Flagstaff was growing when Hershey arrived, shortly after Coconino High School first opened. Though most local doctors had their own practices, a common trend at the time, Hershey said they often teamed up to cover each other on weekends and nights. They also helped run the hospital’s emergency room during a time when the ER had no physicians, working all night there before returning to their own practices in the morning.
Hershey operated his practice until 2013, when he transferred to NACA, followed by most of his existing staff and patients, once they realized NACA’s services are not only for Native Americans.
You have free articles remaining.
He is glad to be rid of all the paperwork he had to do to keep his practice running.
“I never regretted making the decision [to move to NACA] but it was heartbreaking to leave that same place of 43 years,” Hershey said.
Memorable moments
While reflecting on his 50 years, it was a challenge for Hershey to choose one especially good day.
“If you like your job, every day is a vacation, so every day is a good day,” he said.
Hershey was able to pinpoint some highlights of his career so far, though, including when he served on the medical staff for the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. Twenty years later, he still proudly wears a gold Olympic ring on his right hand.
He quickly noted two less enjoyable memories: the day an 80-year-old woman threw her cane at Hershey when he told her she was no longer allowed to drive and another time a younger man hit him with his cane after being told he ate too much.
“It’s always canes. I’m glad none of them carry guns!” Hershey joked.
His medical philosophy is to take as much time with patients as they need and to always listen.
“If you don’t listen to a patient, you’re in deep doodoo,” he said. “You have to listen to the patient because they know themselves better than you ever will. For the most part, human beings are basically honest and they’ll tell you what’s wrong, you just need to listen to them and try to figure out why.”
His devotion as well as his distinctive wit and candor continue to leave an equal impression on his coworkers’ memories.
Longtime employee and friend Cynthia Stoddard recalled Hershey being quick to assist NAU’s opposing teams’ injured players, readily pushing the gurney off the football field. She also remembers his arrivals to work in his Ford F-250 pickup truck, “Old Red,” and the broom he always kept in it.
Stoddard shared, “Years ago, I asked him, ‘Doc, what’s with the broom?’ And he said, ‘Well, if Old Red breaks down, I need something to ride home.’”
“I still have that Old Red,” Hershey said Tuesday when the chuckles of nearby NACA staff members subsided. “I might even still have the whole broom.”
At NACA, the doctor also helped a behavioral health case manager through his heart surgery — an experience they had in common — but was quick to retort when a psychotherapist was doing all the talking for his daughter, one of Hershey’s patients, during her appointment.
“He’s very transparent,” said Curtis Randolph, NACA’s director of behavioral health. “He will tell you like it is, whether you like it or not. And I think people, patients as well as staff, appreciate it.
This week, between numerous celebrations in recognition of his work, Hershey had appointments with some of the patients he has had for all 50 of his years of practice.
“I think it’s wonderful to watch people grow with you as they grow older and still stay healthy — despite my care,” he added with a playful smile. “That’s why it’s called family practice. It’s the same old family.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.