George Hershey marks 50 years as Flagstaff doctor

Hershey’s colleagues, many of whom are also his patients and simply call him “Doc,” lightheartedly teased him about his age and experience this week during various celebrations and a recognition by the city, evidently in awe of his longtime commitment to his work.

Hershey just beamed, saying Tuesday was the first day of his next 50 years.

“When I turned 80, I was really depressed because I realized I only had 20 years left, dotting all my I’s and crossing all my T’s. You only get about 100 years of life,” Hershey said. “So then after a couple days, I thought, well, if I only have 20 more years left, I better make the best of it.”

Private practice

For years, Hershey resisted becoming a physician like his father, a family doctor with a practice in Bisbee; however, his experience in the Marine Corps changed his mind and he went back to school to become a general practitioner, where he could treat an entire family, at all stages of life, by knowing “very little about a whole lot.”

He only briefly considered specializing in delivering babies, but thought better of it.

“I realized you had no time,” Hershey said. “When that baby decided to come, you had to be there. I decided I didn’t want to do that.”