Gas leak forces evacuation of four homes on Linda Vista Monday

Steve Lopez sat with his dog Rocko just a block away from his home on East Linda Vista Drive as he watched a backhoe, surrounded by maintenance vehicles and fire trucks, dig into the street Monday morning.

Lopez was among the residents of four homes that were evacuated after a gas leak sent a sizable cloud of natural gas shooting into the air.

Three homes also temporarily lost gas service.

The leak occurred around 10 a.m. when a city water department crew struck a gas line while making repairs to a nearby water line, according to Unisource Energy Services spokesperson Sherri Cadeaux.

Because of the maintenance work already underway, the road had previously been closed that morning and a detour set up. But mechanics with Unisource and three fire engines were soon on the scene, according to the Flagstaff Fire Department.

Cadeaux said they Unisource mechanics were able to stop the leak within about two hours of arriving and had gas service restored to the homes by the end of the day.

