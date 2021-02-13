 Skip to main content
Gary Ormsby to fill CCSO Patrol Sergeant position
Gary Ormsby to fill CCSO Patrol Sergeant position

The Coconino County Sheriff’s office filled a vacant Patrol Sergeant position with Gary Ormsby, effective February 20, 2021. Sergeant Ormsby will be assigned to the Flagstaff Patrol Division, replacing James Steng, who was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant.

Ormsby joined the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 as a Detention Officer. In 2013, he joined the Patrol division. Ormsby is now a Field Training Officer and mentor to deputies beginning their careers with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. In 2020, Ormsby received the Veterans of Foreign Wars Officer of the Year award for his dedication and commitment to Service to Community.

“Throughout his career, [Ormsby] has shown his dedication and commitment to the community he serves,” the CCSO said in a statement.

From day one and over the past seven years, one of Ormsby’s Field Training Officers has observed Ormsby to be “a model of consistent dedicated service to others.” Ormsby is dedicated to continued professional development and finds ways to contribute to the success of the agency and his co-workers, the officer said.

“Gary has shown a keen ability in the area of information technology and its use in forward-thinking law enforcement applications,” the statement said.

Ormsby volunteered to aid in implementing several new software platforms for the agency, including a training tracking system, records management system and a statewide traffic and collision reporting system. Ormsby has been “instrumental and diplomatic” in assisting in the development, training, and troubleshooting of these platforms.

“Both administrative and patrol staff rely on his knowledge and expertise for support. Gary never hesitates to take any assignment and he leads by example.

