Gardening Etcetera: Yes, it is possible to grow year-round in Flagstaff

These tangy roots are a great short season kick to add to your leafy greens. I prefer the short season, less-spicy varieties like French Breakfast, which can be eaten like their namesake country does—sautéed in butter and served warm. Or you can eat them like us Westerners, diced and tossed with salad dressing or oil and lemon juice. And yes, they can be eaten for breakfast next to some great, cooked eggs!

Here are some final words of caution for year-round gardeners. First, you may see growth slow down a bit during the colder months of December and January. Keep going and watch February production pick right back up. If you have soil heat cables and aren’t opposed to adding a little electrical input, these can also be buried near the plant’s roots to warm up the soil faster and thus stimulate growth sooner. Second, inspect leaves early and often for insect pests since they too are in search of the sparse vegetation available during the winter. Should you find some, hand remove or treat them with a teaspoon of dish soap mixed into a spray bottle of water. When temperatures get below 32° F, it’s best to cover your plants with a single or double layer of frost cloth. Be sure to remove these as the day warms up the greenhouse or you’ll overheat your plants. Lastly, no matter how advanced a gardener you are, don’t be surprised if you feel like you’re relearning everything you thought you knew about gardening. Delving into year-round greenhouse growing is truly a whole, different experience!