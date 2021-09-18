Gardening Etcetera: Yes, it is possible to grow year-round in Flagstaff

September is the month when gardening begins to wind down. But for those lucky enough to have a greenhouse or other growing structures, this doesn’t have to be the case. These structures can be separated into two categories: those heated and those unheated. Since the inputs to keep a greenhouse heated in Northern Arizona can be quite financially and environmentally costly, I will only address unheated options.
CONSIDERATIONS
Since moving to Flagstaff, many people have told me it’s impossible to grow year-round here. Though this isn’t accurate, it is true that nighttime temperatures and daylight hours certainly play a crucial role in growing success and create a challenge here. Fortunately, there are crops that thrive under these constraints and what’s more, are sweeter because of the cold conditions. By counting backward from their date of maturity found on seed packets, you’ll be able to know when to plant each one for a successful harvest.
COLD SEASON CROPS
Leafy Greens
Greens like corn salad (or mache) and spinach grow well in the winter, as do spicy leaves like mizuna, arugula, and mustard greens. These can be harvested when the plant is young, as a cut and come again vegetable, and used raw or cooked. The same can be done for kale and Swiss chard, which can be grown and harvested from a plant for many months.
Carrots
Because of the cold, sugar production increases in a carrot root, sweetening the deal for winter gardening. However, be prepared for a longer duration before they are ready for harvest. Keep the soil friable and well mulched for the best results. Also, as painful as it is, thin those little carrot seedlings to create thick roots.
Onions
When you choose cold-hardy bulb varieties of onions (especially Siberian ones), your chances of an earlier harvest increase. Otherwise, plan for a late spring or early summer harvest, depending on where you live in Northern Arizona. I would also recommend planting bunching onions, like Egyptian walking onions, since these can be harvested year-round with very little winter protection. I’ve harvested from the same patches for years and never even covered them during snows and frosts.
Garlic and Leeks
As garlic and leeks take a long time to grow, these are best planted in the fall and allowed to mature over the winter and spring. Expect your root harvest to be during those lean months of early spring. Garlic stores well for use during the rest of the year and if you can’t use all your leeks at once, consider drying them out on low in your oven and grinding them into a powder. Dried leeks make an excellent addition to many savory dishes.
Radishes
These tangy roots are a great short season kick to add to your leafy greens. I prefer the short season, less-spicy varieties like French Breakfast, which can be eaten like their namesake country does—sautéed in butter and served warm. Or you can eat them like us Westerners, diced and tossed with salad dressing or oil and lemon juice. And yes, they can be eaten for breakfast next to some great, cooked eggs!
Here are some final words of caution for year-round gardeners. First, you may see growth slow down a bit during the colder months of December and January. Keep going and watch February production pick right back up. If you have soil heat cables and aren’t opposed to adding a little electrical input, these can also be buried near the plant’s roots to warm up the soil faster and thus stimulate growth sooner. Second, inspect leaves early and often for insect pests since they too are in search of the sparse vegetation available during the winter. Should you find some, hand remove or treat them with a teaspoon of dish soap mixed into a spray bottle of water. When temperatures get below 32° F, it’s best to cover your plants with a single or double layer of frost cloth. Be sure to remove these as the day warms up the greenhouse or you’ll overheat your plants. Lastly, no matter how advanced a gardener you are, don’t be surprised if you feel like you’re relearning everything you thought you knew about gardening. Delving into year-round greenhouse growing is truly a whole, different experience!
Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etc. column, a Coconino Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples.