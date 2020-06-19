Gardening Etcetera: Yes, it is possible to grow tomatoes in Flagstaff

Gardening is a great equalizer, especially in a climate like Flagstaff. I have, in over thirty years of attempting to grow tomatoes, been humbled over and over again.
In the gardening success cycle, “tremendous failure”, “mediocrity” and “pinch me I must be dreaming” is a pattern that repeats itself without fail, and in no predictable or acceptable manner. I find this pattern to be especially true for growing tomatoes. The recipe for success one year is an utter disaster in another.
In my early years of gardening, I bought beautiful, one-gallon tomato plants from the nursery and planted them in the ground on the first, warm day in May. Then the plants would freeze during Memorial Day weekend and it would take another month to revive them. No matter how much I hoped for a different result, I would have all my spare blankets covering my tomato plants for several nights in late May to mitigate the damage. I was a slow learner.
Experience eventually helped, and I started waiting until mid-June to plant tender tomatoes, but Flagstaff’s short growing season was never going to produce the large, juicy Beefsteak varieties I craved. And so, I resigned myself to planting only Early Girls and cherry varieties to ensure having something to show for my expense and labor at the end of the season. It wasn’t a dream fulfilled, but it worked.
Then, several years ago, to my delight, my husband bought me a 5-by-8 foot greenhouse. I couldn’t wait to grow all sorts of enormous tomatoes. It was going to be the game changer. With the extended growing season created by a controlled environment, I could start with smaller plants and so planted a variety of 4-inch tomato starts in large pots inside the greenhouse. There were 12 of them.
Some math may have curbed my overzealousness, but I didn’t have time for math. I also did not take time to conduct research about greenhouse tomato types or care. Needless to say, by the fourth of July I couldn’t even enter the greenhouse for all the vegetation. Tomato plants were growing through the air vents. It looked like they were trying to escape. Although I had some success with my tomato harvest that first summer, it was no match the monstrous amount of vegetation I grew. I had some modifications to make.
Fast forward several years of both math, research, and much practice. I plant no more than four tomato plants in my small greenhouse in late April with the help of a small heater. Starting my own seedlings allows for experimentation with varieties and quality control. I’ve learned the importance of balancing good potting soil, compost and fertilizer, trimming suckers from the plants, and using some determinate varieties that take up less room.
As a result, I had a “pinch me I must be dreaming” tomato harvest for several years, where tomato size and volume was enormous, including some over one-pound whoppers. I was the tomato queen, making gourmet BLTs (emphasis on the T), sharing the harvest with colleagues and friends, bragging to family members, while taking good notes so that I could repeat my success. I had finally cracked the code!
Except it didn’t continue. Last year, tomato season was a disaster. My tomato plants started off in their typical robust form, with much greenery and budding and then after a few weeks they became puny and wilted. I tried everything, but those plants became riddled with diseases and other issues the likes I have never seen. A freeze would have had less of an impact! I eventually harvested a few tomatoes, but the bragging rights and homemade salsa of previous years was just not to be. My disappointment was overwhelming. And then I remembered that “tremendous failure” is part of the gardening success cycle and is necessary to work one’s way back toward “pinch me I must be dreaming”.
And so, I have not given up. I have started over this year with fresh containers, soil, compost, fertilizer, and seedlings. Although I’m hopeful for a return to a dream crop, my expectations are tempered as I realize even “mediocrity” can be a success story.
Cindy Chilcoat has been gardening in Flagstaff since 1989 with a focus mostly on vegetables and flowers. She completed the Coconino Master Gardener program in 2015.
