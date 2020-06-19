Gardening Etcetera: Yes, it is possible to grow tomatoes in Flagstaff

Some math may have curbed my overzealousness, but I didn’t have time for math. I also did not take time to conduct research about greenhouse tomato types or care. Needless to say, by the fourth of July I couldn’t even enter the greenhouse for all the vegetation. Tomato plants were growing through the air vents. It looked like they were trying to escape. Although I had some success with my tomato harvest that first summer, it was no match the monstrous amount of vegetation I grew. I had some modifications to make.

Fast forward several years of both math, research, and much practice. I plant no more than four tomato plants in my small greenhouse in late April with the help of a small heater. Starting my own seedlings allows for experimentation with varieties and quality control. I’ve learned the importance of balancing good potting soil, compost and fertilizer, trimming suckers from the plants, and using some determinate varieties that take up less room.

As a result, I had a “pinch me I must be dreaming” tomato harvest for several years, where tomato size and volume was enormous, including some over one-pound whoppers. I was the tomato queen, making gourmet BLTs (emphasis on the T), sharing the harvest with colleagues and friends, bragging to family members, while taking good notes so that I could repeat my success. I had finally cracked the code!