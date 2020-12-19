Gardening Etcetera: Yeah, that sumac is so smooth — and versatile

If you were to ask me to name a large shrub that is pleasing to the eye, can withstand Northern Arizona winters, and functions as a pollinator magnet, I’d say, “Now that would be one of our own native shrubs, the smooth sumac. And if truth be told, this shrub is graced with many additional attributes, for the gardener and landscaper alike.”
The smooth sumac, Rhus glabra, is a member of the Cashew family thriving throughout North America in elevations of 5,000-7,000 feet in ponderosa pine forests and along roads. In some areas it may attain a height of 20 feet, but most commonly nine to fifteen feet.
Although deciduous, its broad, loosely arrayed branches endow the shrub with an attractive silhouette, especially during the winter. Other alluring features of the smooth sumac for Northern Arizona gardeners include its superb resistance to drought, its ability to thrive in full sun to partial shade, as well as tolerating many soil types. (Well-drained soil, nonetheless is best.)
In summer, the shrub clothes itself in large, glossy green, pinnately-compound leaves, forming a dense canopy that offers cover for a medley of ground-foraging and insect-eating birds. From about June to August, the plant sends forth many dense, upright clusters of minute, greenish-yellow flowers, attracting an astounding number of pollinating insects. Among them are assortments of butterflies, bees, and syrphid flies, often called hover flies. This is a sight to behold!
Smooth sumac becomes downright brilliant in autumn when folks can’t resist taking a second or third look when driving by a copse of them showcasing their spectrum of colors. My own shrubs may display shades of red, yellow, orange, gold, and green all in unison.
The manner in which smooth sumac exhibits its fruit in winter is the feature I favor most: the branches hold large, upright, flame-shaped clusters of deep-red berries, which slough off some, but not all falling snow. This not only draws the human eye to a lovely spectacle of sparkling white against red, it also entices birds, small mammals, and deer to nibble a sample or two. Although the berries are not particularly palatable to winter birds, they’re often the only food choice after a snowfall, because other types of berries may be snowbound. Not only that, other plants often lose their berries by fall, and most insects are discreetly tucked away in dormancy.
An acquaintance of mine living in Doney Park told me bluebirds were crazy over her winter sumac berries. Wild turkeys, robins, jays, grosbeaks, woodpeckers, and other birds also feast on them. Deer meandering through our back acre consume both the berries and twigs every so often, but I don’t mind, seeing that this is likely one method sumac seeds are disseminated. Moreover, the branches quickly recover the following summer. Large ungulates, livestock, and rabbits however, generally eschew the shrubs.
As with any landscaping plant, even native ones, smooth sumac has some drawbacks. First, because it’s dioecious, meaning male and female flowers are borne on separate plants, you must have at least one of each to get berries.
You may need the help of your nurseryman/woman to differentiate between the two. I took my chances and bought three plants and, fortunately, one happened to be male.
Secondly, the plant has a proclivity to send up sprouts from underground rhizomes, which is advantageous to landscapers and homeowners striving to stabilize a slope or simply naturalize an area. On the other hand, the rhizomes may become a nuisance in a small yard, since two sumac plants may, in a number of years, multiply into a large thicket. (But oh, what a gorgeous thicket that would be!)
Now, knowing what you do about this shrub, if you were to ask me, “Where can I get some smooth sumac plants?” I’d reply, “Our local nurseries often have them, but if not, you can find them for sale on the internet. If you’re planting sumac for an autumn showcase, then I’d advise you to plant them in a spot that has brilliant autumn sunshine and cold nights. Also, don’t forget to purchase both a male and a female if you’d like berries, as well.”
Cindy Murray is a biologist, Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc. We will offer several options for taking the Coconino Master Gardener class in 2021. For more information, visit: https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino-master-gardener.
