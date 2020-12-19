Gardening Etcetera: Yeah, that sumac is so smooth — and versatile

As with any landscaping plant, even native ones, smooth sumac has some drawbacks. First, because it’s dioecious, meaning male and female flowers are borne on separate plants, you must have at least one of each to get berries.

You may need the help of your nurseryman/woman to differentiate between the two. I took my chances and bought three plants and, fortunately, one happened to be male.

Secondly, the plant has a proclivity to send up sprouts from underground rhizomes, which is advantageous to landscapers and homeowners striving to stabilize a slope or simply naturalize an area. On the other hand, the rhizomes may become a nuisance in a small yard, since two sumac plants may, in a number of years, multiply into a large thicket. (But oh, what a gorgeous thicket that would be!)

Now, knowing what you do about this shrub, if you were to ask me, “Where can I get some smooth sumac plants?” I’d reply, “Our local nurseries often have them, but if not, you can find them for sale on the internet. If you’re planting sumac for an autumn showcase, then I’d advise you to plant them in a spot that has brilliant autumn sunshine and cold nights. Also, don’t forget to purchase both a male and a female if you’d like berries, as well.”

Cindy Murray is a biologist, Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc. We will offer several options for taking the Coconino Master Gardener class in 2021. For more information, visit: https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino-master-gardener.

