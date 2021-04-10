Gardening Etcetera: Wordsworthian sentiments for why we garden

Today is my birthday. And what did I want to do with the day? There was never any hesitation: dig in the dirt.

Yet, if I would have told my past self this 20 years ago — that I would prefer planting seeds and getting down with the grubs over partying like it was 1999 — I wouldn’t have believed it. What has changed? Older age? A craving for slowness? Or perhaps a deep sense of connection to the earth not felt until I became a gardener?

I’m not sure of the answers, but these questions pose the ultimate query of all: what makes a gardener, anyway? Looking up the definition, it is simply one who gardens and has specific skills needed to grow plants in a designated environment, whether as a hobby or profession.

According to Michael Pollan in his collection of essays, Second Nature, a gardener is one who uses those skills to work in a garden, though they never feel finished with a landscape. Pollan also claims a gardener is one who kills more plants than they cultivate in the process of learning how to garden.

This explains my gardening experience perfectly. When people visit my yard, I want to show them what I have planned more than what’s already growing. Then I tell them to ignore the empty pots full of shriveled, experimental plants I’ve killed while learning what I can or cannot produce.