Gardening Etcetera: Wordsworthian sentiments for why we garden

Today is my birthday. And what did I want to do with the day? There was never any hesitation: dig in the dirt.
Yet, if I would have told my past self this 20 years ago — that I would prefer planting seeds and getting down with the grubs over partying like it was 1999 — I wouldn’t have believed it. What has changed? Older age? A craving for slowness? Or perhaps a deep sense of connection to the earth not felt until I became a gardener?
I’m not sure of the answers, but these questions pose the ultimate query of all: what makes a gardener, anyway? Looking up the definition, it is simply one who gardens and has specific skills needed to grow plants in a designated environment, whether as a hobby or profession.
According to Michael Pollan in his collection of essays, Second Nature, a gardener is one who uses those skills to work in a garden, though they never feel finished with a landscape. Pollan also claims a gardener is one who kills more plants than they cultivate in the process of learning how to garden.
This explains my gardening experience perfectly. When people visit my yard, I want to show them what I have planned more than what’s already growing. Then I tell them to ignore the empty pots full of shriveled, experimental plants I’ve killed while learning what I can or cannot produce.
Maybe most gardeners are smarter than me and murder less plants, don’t have ever-evolving landscapes, and are content in thinking the smaller the plot, the better. But I believe one thing all gardeners have in common is encapsulated in the last lines of William Wordsworth’s famous poem "I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud":
For oft, when on my couch I lie
In vacant or in pensive mood
They flash upon that inward eye
Which is the bliss of solitude;
And then my heart with pleasure fills,
And dances with the daffodils.
Plants bring joy to the hands and hearts of those who shepherd the roots, shoots, and everything in between. It’s what Wendell Berry calls a “pleasing responsibility.” But more than that, gardeners find happiness in the small wins, rather than the big ones.
Like Wordsworth, I find joy in seeing my scrappy daffodils in bloom, even though the soil is hard packed and the weedy grasses are about to suffocate the bulbs. It doesn’t matter. The one, sunshine-yellow patch is enough to make me pause, smile, and call anyone who will listen to come and see them. Other little things make me happy too. I could have ten seeds in a germination tray but if only one sprouts, I croon over the spindly, little seedling like it is an infant learning to walk.
I know I’m not alone in this.
Across the globe, the year 2020 found more people attracted to gardening than ever before. Seed companies sold out, compost was hard to come by, and some gave up the rat race for a root’s slow pace. While we were all searching for happiness during a pandemic, there were the plants and soil, ready to comply and be our comfort to new and old growers alike.
But can these novice “covid gardeners” be called gardeners? In my estimation they can because no matter the skill level, they’re enjoying themselves. What’s more, many plan to continue the try-fail cycle of this pastime. A large survey conducted by Axiom Marketing found that of the people who started a “covid garden” in 2020, about 86% are going to continue gardening in 2021. Truly, gardening has become the balm that extends beyond the house-bound days of a pandemic lockdown.
So, even though my mid-forties don’t look a whole lot like my twenties, I don’t mind. My heart is dancing with the daffodils. Happy dirt-day to me!
Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 15 years.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.