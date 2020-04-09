Gardening Etcetera: Willow Bend Gardens gives hope in troubled times

If you'd like to join us, please send me an email at susan@susanlamb.net. You and I can figure out a time for you to come for an orientation. Our workdays are most Fridays and Saturdays between 8 am and 1 pm. County administrators are pleased we can offer this way to support the emotional and physical health of the community. However, they would like to remind everyone of the current guidelines for group activities, subject to revision at any time: stay six feet apart, please stay home if you're ill or at-risk, and no more than ten people in the gardens at a time. We enthusiastically invite you to join us—with gloves on and at a safe social distance, of course.