“Are you sure you want to go into that pen? He’s awfully big,” said the animal caregiver at the Lake Elsinore Humane Society.

The big, bouncy, yellow Labrador retriever was body-wagging and smiling ferociously at my husband and me; how could he be anything but friendly? The caregiver opened the gate slightly and we squeezed in. The gorgeous lab reacted as if we were his long-lost owners. Hugh was sold on him immediately. I was a bit hesitant because I had never owned a big dog. Hugh said, “What do you think?” I was smitten, too, and replied, “If you’re sure we can find a way to keep him out of the gardens, then let’s adopt him.”

Hugh said, “OK then, he’s ours.”

We weren’t allowed to take him home for a week, as he was recovering from parvovirus. That gave us time to fashion garden barriers from a series of tomato cages piled on top of each other and tied together. We decided to name the lab Strider, and when we introduced him to our home and yard, he showed no interest in our vegetable gardens. Yahoo!

As Strider became a valuable member of the family, the vegetable gardens grew robustly. I was especially pleased with the broccoli crop — it was the first time we had grown one. The plants grew much taller than I would have dreamed, holding large, lovely head buds. It was nearly time to harvest.

One day Hugh and I returned home from errands and found the broccoli crop had gone missing — all of it, even the roots. We searched the back yard and found roots — lots of roots — broccoli roots! There was only one possible suspect — Strider! So long to our dreams of homegrown broccoli that year.

Not having grown broccoli again since, I’ve done some research and we’re ready for another go at it. We no longer have a pet, so that’s not a worry. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have critters: wild rabbits, rock squirrels, prairie dogs and gophers. Fortunately, our in-ground gardens are lined with two layers of 1-inch mesh poultry wire and the perimeter is enclosed with the same.

Three practices weigh in heavily when growing broccoli in northern Arizona: (1) Allowing the plants to receive six to 10 hours of direct sun per day, while making sure their temperatures don’t go much above 75 degrees Fahrenheit; (2) Protecting the crop from aphids and other pests; (3) Giving plants consistent moisture, being certain they’re neither dry nor waterlogged.

We could start seeds indoors six to eight weeks before our estimated last spring frost or buy transplants to put directly in the ground or containers. Being inexperienced with growing broccoli in the high country, we’ll try our hands with transplants as early as March and as late as May. We’ll have to secure frost cloths over our crop when freezing temperatures or a heat wave is forecast. Frost cloths will serve double duty by protecting the crop from pests, especially aphids. But if we utilize containers, we may be able to forego the frost cloths by simply moving the containers to a frost- or sun-protected area.

Once Hugh has amended the garden plot so it’s rich in organic matter, we’ll set broccoli seedlings 12 to 20 inches apart in holes dug 1-inch deeper than the level they had been in the original pot. We’ll place a seedling in each and add soil, pressing firmly around each plant to form a shallow trough. Next, we’ll fill the trough with water. When the water has soaked in, we’ll top-dress with mulch around the plant, staying 1-inch away from the stem.

Three weeks later, we’ll incorporate low-nitrogen fertilizer (5-10-5) into the soil, taking care not to damage the shallow broccoli roots. And we’ll be certain to repeat this once a month.

After about 60-75 days, the crop will be ready to harvest. First, we’ll remove the top “head” with a slanted cut about 6 inches beneath. Then we’ll have to be patient for a few more weeks to harvest the smaller sideshoots.

Strider didn’t seem a bit fazed that “his” broccoli crop was gone in one fell swoop. He moved on to even better pastures with overripe peaches falling from the tree. Hugh and I didn’t mind that one bit.