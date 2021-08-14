Gardening Etcetera: When is it time to dig up a rose? We've got answers

It is evident when a rose’s canes have turned brown and brittle that the rose has died and it is time to dig it up.

If a rose is not looking its best, a number of factors may be causing the rose to struggle, some of these occurring at the same time, so the decision to keep or to remove the rose is not always clear cut. Here are some guidelines to help you decide if there is hope or if there is going to be an inevitable decline of your rose.

The most important factor impacting a rose’s survival here in Flagstaff at 7,000 feet is its genetic cold hardiness. A rose cold hardy to USDA Hardiness Zone 5 will be able to withstand our cold winters.

Double check the cold hardiness of your ailing rose by consulting nursery websites that sell this rose. Open the search engine on your phone, say Safari, enter “rosa” and then the name of your rose. If these websites say that your rose is cold hardy to Zones 5, 4, or 3, then your rose is very cold hardy. If several sites say that your rose is cold hardy only to Zone 5b or 6, then your rose probably will suffer some dieback during our colder winters and may not reach its full size or live as long.