Gardening Etcetera: When is it time to dig up a rose? We've got answers

It is evident when a rose’s canes have turned brown and brittle that the rose has died and it is time to dig it up.
If a rose is not looking its best, a number of factors may be causing the rose to struggle, some of these occurring at the same time, so the decision to keep or to remove the rose is not always clear cut. Here are some guidelines to help you decide if there is hope or if there is going to be an inevitable decline of your rose.
The most important factor impacting a rose’s survival here in Flagstaff at 7,000 feet is its genetic cold hardiness. A rose cold hardy to USDA Hardiness Zone 5 will be able to withstand our cold winters.
Double check the cold hardiness of your ailing rose by consulting nursery websites that sell this rose. Open the search engine on your phone, say Safari, enter “rosa” and then the name of your rose. If these websites say that your rose is cold hardy to Zones 5, 4, or 3, then your rose is very cold hardy. If several sites say that your rose is cold hardy only to Zone 5b or 6, then your rose probably will suffer some dieback during our colder winters and may not reach its full size or live as long.
The next most intractable problem for a rose is lack of disease resistance. As with bloom color and the shape of the rose bush, the cold hardiness and disease resistance of a rose are set by the pattern of its hereditary genes. These genes cannot be altered by horticultural practices, so it is important to check nursery websites for each rose’s resistance to the two most common fungal diseases, black spot and powdery mildew. Buy only roses that are resistant to these diseases.
The spores of black spot fungus enter the stoma on the bottom of rose leaves. By the time you see the first charcoal-colored small spot on a rose leaf, the entire leaf is infected, will die, and fall off. Roses with little resistance to black spot usually become mostly defoliated by each summer’s end. Every year the rose will decline more. Removal of the rose, all its fallen leaves, and about the top 3 inches of soil is best.
Powdery mildew is a pale gray fungus that infects and withers the tender new leaves and the flower buds they shelter. When it first appears, a little powdery mildew can be sprayed off with a hose. A rose severely impacted by powdery mildew will not reach its full size, will continue to decline, so it should be removed.
Severe, repeated browsing by deer can cause the decline and eventual death of a rose. Deer snip off the new leaves protecting the flower buds. It will take weeks for the rose to sprout more leaves and new flower buds. If the deer browse these, the rose may not have time during our short summer to add new leaves for photosynthesis and will enter the following growing season stunted.
A deer fence at least six feet high made of sturdy posts placed 10 feet apart and strung with four horizontal lines of strong fishing line is your best defense. Supplement this by spraying often with a deer repellent such as Repels-All, a combination of putrescent meat and eggs with irritating substances such as garlic, spices, and plant oils. If the rose remains stunted, remove the rose at this point.
Remove a rose if it has not bloomed during the summer and shows no sign of blooming the following summer. The base or crown of the rose may have died. Perhaps the rose is reaching the end of its 20-year lifespan. Perhaps the rose has contracted a disease of its roots or stems.
Consider these circumstances when deciding to replace a rose or to wait, and then let your instincts and your heart be your guides.
Carol Chicci, a certified Master Gardener of the Coconino Master Gardener Association, has grown roses in Phoenix for 15 years and for 17 years in Flagstaff. She is a member of the Denver Rose Society, the American Rose Society, the Durango Botanic Gardens, and the Santa Fe Botanical Garden.