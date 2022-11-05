Gardening Etcetera: What to know about biennial weeds

Recently, many northern Arizonan landscapes have been bitten by frosts or ravaged by hard freezes. Although I’m always disheartened to witness my flowers wither away, I realize this is a part of nature’s cycle. And I know this is a good time to detect freeze-resistant biennial weeds that have been hidden beneath my lush summer landscaping.

A biennial plant, weed or not, takes two years to complete its life cycle. The first year’s growth is a basal (ground-level) rosette of leaves, followed by a second year when it bolts, shooting up stems of flowers and then seeds. I desire to “get” them now, in the first year, before they become unmanageable. None of the weeds I’ll discuss are native to North America, and they’re all invasive.

The Insidious Biennial

This is the nickname I give to diffuse knapweed (Centaurea diffusa), because it was flourishing next to my driveway, but I didn’t know what it was until it became a 3-foot-tall shrub in its second year. (If I had noticed the plant during its first year, I would have observed a ground-hugging rosette of deeply-lobed leaves 4-8 inches long.) Mature diffuse knapweed’s white or purplish flowers are held at the tip of each branch atop an urn-shaped receptacle of leafy bracts. The bracts are yellowish-green and prickly.

This invasive weed becomes a tumbleweed when it dies after flowering. Seeing that it can produce 18,000 seeds per plant, I was indeed relieved my husband was able to dig it up, bag it and send it to the dump before it tumbled away. We inspect our property every now and then for germinating knapweed seeds or a revival of the plant’s deep tap root. We’ve been fortunate not to have to deal with it again. Take note that a look-alike, spotted knapweed (Centaurea stoebe), is also present in the area, but its bracts have black spots. Treat this noxious weed as you would diffuse knapweed.

The Freakazoid

I dubbed Scotch thistle (Onopordum ancanthium), the Freakazoid biennial because I freaked out when I spotted one thriving in our homeowner’s association common area. I could just picture it reproducing throughout the entire 17 acres of the land — a sight I never want to see since it can grow up to 12-feet tall with thick, winged spines running up its stems and branches. Additionally, each lobe of the 4-23” leaf wields a similar spine. Its reddish-purple or pinkish thistle is held by green bracts also armed with spines.

Needless to say, neither wildlife, livestock nor human dares to venture into a patch of second-year Scotch thistle. Even the first-year rosettes are frightful, brandishing long, spiny low-lying leaves. Bull thistle (Cirsium vulgare) is quite similar but reaches only six feet tall. The best way to control these weeds is to dig them up, bag them, and take them to the dump. Be mindful that the native Wheeler’s thistle (Cirsium wheeleri) is similar but is much shorter; its stems are spineless, and it is not invasive.

The Gentle Giant

I gave this moniker to woolly (flannel) mullein (Verbascum thapsus), because its first-year rosette of leaves appears velvety soft and inviting. Birds dine on their seeds and bees on their pollen. So, what’s wrong with them? Well, although the leaves are soft, they may give you a rash. Bees may be more inclined to pollinate mullein than native wildflowers. And each plant may disperse 250,000 seeds that remain viable for years and are toxic to fish.

But the thing I hate about mullein is that after the second year the plants wither into tall, looming black mummies, defiling our northern Arizona meadows, roadsides, and pastures. Now is the time to dig up the first-year rosette because if the flowers of the second-year specimens have been pollinated, the seeds will be viable, and the entire plant will have to be bagged and disposed of.

Be certain to wear sturdy gloves when handling these biennial weeds. All of them are either spiny or irritating to the skin. You can learn more about these weeds and many others at: https://nazinvasiveplants.org/.

On a brighter note: Check out the new selection of wildflower seeds at the extension office at 2304 N. 3rd St. in Flagstaff. They’re free, and now is a great time to plant them!