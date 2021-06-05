Gardening Etcetera: What to do and not do about drought stress in trees

You know that our landscape is parched when even Siberian elms, those hardy, fast-growing trees that can handle the driest conditions, start showing signs of water stress.
This spring, the canopies of many Siberian elms are thin, new leaves are small, and many branches have yet to produce leaves. If that’s how elms are responding, how is drought stress affecting other trees in our environment? And with long-term forecasts indicating continued drought and higher than normal temperatures, what can we do to help our trees?
If your trees are looking poorly, make sure that water stress is in fact the problem. Even native trees such as ponderosa pine and juniper are showing signs of drought stress. In ponderosa, a sure indication is when the upper canopy starts to turn brown. If you look closely at the needles, the tips are brown while the portions closest to the branch are still green. Many trees can recover from this but stress makes trees much more vulnerable to insect infestations.
Broad-leaf trees such as maple and aspen may show lighter green to yellow-green foliage, brown leaf scorch around leaf margins, and wilting leaves. Some trees may drop leaves prematurely.
The immediate solution is simple: water your trees now. Here are several strategies to maintain the health of your trees while also conserving water.
Water trees separately from the rest of your landscape, especially lawns. A tree’s water-absorbing roots often extend at least two feet down into the soil and out past the drip line or outer edge of the tree’s branches. Water slowly and deeply to provide the greatest benefit. This should be done every few weeks until we receive significant moisture. Frequent, shallow watering does little to promote a healthy tree root system. Shallow watering may work for lawns but trees planted in lawns often struggle due to insufficient water.
Check that your drip irrigation system is supplying enough water for your trees. If your system hasn't been adjusted since it was installed, it may be time to add more emitters because the tree has grown. One or even several emitters placed next to the trunk of the tree will not supply enough water for a healthy root system, especially as many of the roots taking up water are out near the drip line of the tree.
Water early in the morning to avoid water loss from evaporation and windy conditions. If possible, don't use overhead sprinklers; drip irrigation or soaker hoses will conserve water and put water where it is needed most.
Don't fertilize drought-stressed trees. Fertilizers stimulate growth and increase the water needs of the tree.
Add mulch around trees to reduce evaporation from soil. Mulch also helps to protect fine root hairs important for water uptake by moderating soil temperature. Apply mulch about two to four inches deep. Any more than this may interfere with oxygen gas exchange and can reduce the amount of moisture that reaches the roots. If your landscape design allows, spread mulch out to the drip line.
Under the most severe drought conditions like we are experiencing now and with water conservation in mind, prioritize which trees to water. Focus on those trees that provide your property with the greatest benefit, such as substantial shade to moderate temperatures, fruit to harvest, and screening for privacy.
Plan for the future and consider adding water harvesting methods to your landscape. Actively collect roof runoff in barrels or cisterns for later use or employ passive rainwater harvesting by directing runoff to swales and berms that can slow water down to be used efficiently by trees. Adding permeable landscape materials is another way to keep water on your property.
Consider replacing thirsty trees with those that are more drought-tolerant such as hackberry, thornless honeylocust, purple robe locust, Rocky Mountain juniper, and native pines, including bristlecone, pinyon, and limber pines, but even these trees will need water during extended periods of drought. Though slow-growing, Gambel oak is very drought tolerant.
And don’t forget to follow all the watering rules of your local water provider.
Hattie Braun is the County Director for the University of Arizona’s Coconino Cooperative Extension and the Program Coordinator for the Coconino Master Gardener Program.
If you have a gardening question or problem, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.