Gardening Etcetera: What to do and not do about drought stress in trees

Under the most severe drought conditions like we are experiencing now and with water conservation in mind, prioritize which trees to water. Focus on those trees that provide your property with the greatest benefit, such as substantial shade to moderate temperatures, fruit to harvest, and screening for privacy.

Plan for the future and consider adding water harvesting methods to your landscape. Actively collect roof runoff in barrels or cisterns for later use or employ passive rainwater harvesting by directing runoff to swales and berms that can slow water down to be used efficiently by trees. Adding permeable landscape materials is another way to keep water on your property.

Consider replacing thirsty trees with those that are more drought-tolerant such as hackberry, thornless honeylocust, purple robe locust, Rocky Mountain juniper, and native pines, including bristlecone, pinyon, and limber pines, but even these trees will need water during extended periods of drought. Though slow-growing, Gambel oak is very drought tolerant.

And don’t forget to follow all the watering rules of your local water provider.

Hattie Braun is the County Director for the University of Arizona’s Coconino Cooperative Extension and the Program Coordinator for the Coconino Master Gardener Program. If you have a gardening question or problem, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0