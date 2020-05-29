Gardening Etcetera: What gardeners can do in the fraught anthropocene

What if you lived in a region of the world where each consecutive year ushered in greater threats to your health and livelihood due to: reduced crop yields, heat waves, wildfires, drought and/or flooding, unpredictable weather patterns, vector-borne diseases, displacement of entire farming communities, and more?
Well, we Arizonans are already in such a territory — the American Southwest — and all these events tie in closely with what is now termed global climate change.
Many of us have asked ourselves, “What harm can a few degrees one way or the other do?” Or, “What can I do about it?” As a point in fact, a global climate change of one or two degrees triggered The Little Ice Age of the Middle Ages.
We’ll discuss how we can each make a difference further on, but first, we must grasp the concept that weather isn’t climate. Climate is the average of prevailing weather conditions of a particular region including temperature, air pressure, precipitation, winds, etc. over a period of many years. Global climate refers to the average of these data over the entire earth.
We’re all aware of the controversy brewing over scientific claims that global climate change is caused by human (anthropogenic) activities. They maintain that our consumption of fossil fuels, which produce greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, are warming the globe. But how does the scientific community really know?
Any published scientific claim goes through a lengthy process of review by other scientists who glean the publication for any errors or inconsistencies. In the case of climate science, thousands of experts do so. NASA concludes, “Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.”
Climatologists utilize these and a plethora of methods to serve as indicators of ancient climates: examination of ancient tree rings, ocean sediments, coral reefs, sedimentary rock layers, and pollen found in lake sediment. For me, some of the most compelling evidence that current global climate change is anthropogenic is found in ice core samples taken from the earth’s poles. Bubbles trapped in ancient ice containing carbon dioxide and methane show that these greenhouse gases were not as prevalent in the past 400,000 years as they are today. Ancient temperatures too, can be approximated from ice cores by determining the ratios of one oxygen or hydrogen isotope to another. These studies show that the earth’s current warming period is occurring much faster now than any time previously.
But the situation is not irreparable if we take action now. American farmers and ranchers have had to adapt to climate change for quite some time, and many are taking action. Roger Johnson, the retiring president of the National Farmers Union speaks of climate change, “Agriculture is the best and most immediately available tool to sequester carbon” (the transfer of carbon from the atmosphere to long-term storage).
Gardeners, too, can play a role in sequestering carbon, and the key here is to keep as much decomposing organic material in the soil as possible. For instance, we can employ the practice of cover cropping, crops which are not harvested, but rather allowed to decompose back into the soil. As a bonus to gardeners and farmers, cover cropping enhances soil fertility and structure.
Furthermore, since tilling (plowing) soil reduces its carbon-storing capacity, we can do our part by using no-till gardening methods.
And while most of us are aware crop rotation helps maintain valuable soil nutrients, we may not be aware it also increases its carbon-sequestering potential.
Lastly, we must curb our use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, along with gasoline-powered garden tools.
Arguably, global climate change is one of the greatest threats and challenges to all life on our planet. My aim in writing this article is not to impart a sense of hopelessness, but rather hopefulness and awareness.
All of us really can do our bit, not the least of which is to contact our government representatives: local, state, and federal to voice our concerns, along with encouraging the development of research programs and regulations aimed at achieving long-term reduction in greenhouse gases.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc.
