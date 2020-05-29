Gardening Etcetera: What gardeners can do in the fraught anthropocene

Any published scientific claim goes through a lengthy process of review by other scientists who glean the publication for any errors or inconsistencies. In the case of climate science, thousands of experts do so. NASA concludes, “Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.”

Climatologists utilize these and a plethora of methods to serve as indicators of ancient climates: examination of ancient tree rings, ocean sediments, coral reefs, sedimentary rock layers, and pollen found in lake sediment. For me, some of the most compelling evidence that current global climate change is anthropogenic is found in ice core samples taken from the earth’s poles. Bubbles trapped in ancient ice containing carbon dioxide and methane show that these greenhouse gases were not as prevalent in the past 400,000 years as they are today. Ancient temperatures too, can be approximated from ice cores by determining the ratios of one oxygen or hydrogen isotope to another. These studies show that the earth’s current warming period is occurring much faster now than any time previously.