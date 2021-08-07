Gardening Etcetera: We've got to get ourselves back to the garden tour

The church garden has large hoop houses built in line with the wind to protect them from its full strength. There are also low tunnels to protect crops from wind, sun, and insects. This garden grows a tremendous number of plants and produce, which they give back to the community. They are very willing to share their knowledge to help people grow their own vegetables and build their own hoop houses.

We look forward to hosting you at the venues on our tour and feel confident you will learn a great deal about vegetable gardening in Flagstaff. Remember, tickets and maps will be available at Warner's Nursery from 9 am to noon on Saturday, August 21st. You will receive a wristband and map. While you are at Warner's, you can do a little shopping and have a cup of coffee at Dottie’s Café. The gardens are open from 10 am until 4 pm, and the hosts will be on hand to show you around.

Coconino Master Gardeners Association is a non-profit dedicated to building a group of well-educated gardeners to teach classes and care for gardens in the community. The gardens at Riordan Mansion and the Olivia White Hospice House are two examples, but there are more than 30 other projects. The Garden Grant program helps fund improvements at these gardens.

Frank Branham is a Coconino Master Gardener, president of the Coconino Master Gardener Association, and a retired chef and former owner of The Cottage Place Restaurant. If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question. The Online Master Gardener Course will be offered this fall. Contact Gayle Gratop for details: gaylejennifer2@arizona.edu or 928-773-6112.

