Gardening Etcetera: We've got to get ourselves back to the garden tour

You are invited to "Flagstaff's Finest Vegetable Garden Tour" on Saturday, August 21st from 10 am to 4 pm. The tour, sponsored by Coconino County Master Gardeners and Warner's Nursery, will feature eight gardens throughout Flagstaff.
There are four residential gardens, one micro-farm, one church garden, and two education/research facilities. Tickets for this event are $15 and will be available at Warner's Nursery (1101 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff) on the 21st starting at 9 am. The proceeds will go to Coconino Master Gardeners to fund grants for special garden projects and garden education. Each garden will demonstrate the challenges of our unique environment.
Although these gardens are primarily vegetable gardens, they also feature flowers, shrubs, and fruit trees. Many have beautiful native plants that attract pollinators. While you are strolling through these delightful gardens, you will be able to ask questions and hear stories from the hosts and volunteers.
One garden, located on a historic bean farm, is decorated with antique farm equipment, reminding us of its heritage. This garden makes creative use of vintage sinks, troughs, and an old utility truck as container gardens. It has an amazing array of vegetables, flowers, and fruit trees. There is also a koi pond that provides a home for birds and other pollinators. Horses, goats, rabbits, and a variety of poultry also live at the farm.
The micro-farm on the tour uses bio-intensive techniques to maximize its production in a small area. Their high-rotation beds allow them to have as many as three harvests a year. They are very committed to sustainable agriculture.
All of our gardeners make use of materials that the environment provides. You will see raised beds built from local stone and other recycled building materials. Rainwater collection and drip irrigation systems help conserve our precious water. Everyone strives to rebuild their soil naturally through different methods.
Examples include cover crops which are plants grown for the sole purpose of improving the soil. You will also see a variety of compost operations, which turn garden trimmings, food waste, and even pine needles into a soil-like material. Several gardens also have vermiculture operations (worm farming), which produce a powerful fertilizer called worm castings. Other gardens capture the sun with solar panels or passive solar greenhouses.
One of the gardens has several “Hugel Kulture" beds. These can be mounds or raised beds built on a layer of old wood, topped with compost, manure, or other plant debris, which is then covered with soil. Once planted, the wood helps retain moisture, and gradually all the organic matter breaks down creating a rich layer of nutrients. This property also grows an heirloom summer squash, “trombetta di albenga," where long vines grow up and over a five-foot structure and whose squash can be three feet long.
The church garden has large hoop houses built in line with the wind to protect them from its full strength. There are also low tunnels to protect crops from wind, sun, and insects. This garden grows a tremendous number of plants and produce, which they give back to the community. They are very willing to share their knowledge to help people grow their own vegetables and build their own hoop houses.
We look forward to hosting you at the venues on our tour and feel confident you will learn a great deal about vegetable gardening in Flagstaff. Remember, tickets and maps will be available at Warner's Nursery from 9 am to noon on Saturday, August 21st. You will receive a wristband and map. While you are at Warner's, you can do a little shopping and have a cup of coffee at Dottie’s Café. The gardens are open from 10 am until 4 pm, and the hosts will be on hand to show you around.
Coconino Master Gardeners Association is a non-profit dedicated to building a group of well-educated gardeners to teach classes and care for gardens in the community. The gardens at Riordan Mansion and the Olivia White Hospice House are two examples, but there are more than 30 other projects. The Garden Grant program helps fund improvements at these gardens.
Frank Branham is a Coconino Master Gardener, president of the Coconino Master Gardener Association, and a retired chef and former owner of The Cottage Place Restaurant.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.
The Online Master Gardener Course will be offered this fall. Contact Gayle Gratop for details: gaylejennifer2@arizona.edu or 928-773-6112.