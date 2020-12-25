Gardening Etcetera: Welcome to 'The Jungle': House plants can remove indoor toxins

With the onset of winter, one of the best ways I have found to save my outdoor potted plants is to bring them inside. My husband referred to this ritual as the winter jungle.
I must admit between the Christmas tree, my geraniums, herbs, and all the other house plants, it did get crowded. My response to my husband was to remind him about the benefits of indoor plants, including helping clean the air. Air pollution inside may be between two and five times greater than outdoors. Closed windows and doors can increase carbon dioxide levels. Volatile organic compounds can develop from paint, furniture, and carpets, as well as from cooking and heating.
Plants can filter toxic elements such as carbon monoxide and formaldehyde from enclosed spaces. NASA research has revealed plants can remove up to 87% of toxins, often during day-time photosynthesis. Some of the best plants are those that many of us have in our homes already: peace lily, golden pothos, English ivy, mother-in-law's tongue, bamboo palm, spider plant, and red-edge dracaena. Other plants help by keeping oxygen flowing at night such as orchids, succulents, and epiphytic bromeliads.
Plants can also increase indoor humidity. Studies have shown decreases in the incidence of dry skin, colds, sore throats, and dry coughs when houseplants are present. Other studies show higher absolute humidity decreases survival and transmission of the flu virus.
Healing rates improve when surgical patients are exposed to flowers, potted plants, or other forms of nature. Blood pressure and pain levels lower, and fewer patients reported fatigue as well. These results came from a study in horticultural therapy which showed decreased hospitalization recovery time.
Another study from Texas A & M's Journal of Environmental Horticulture also reported improved concentration, creativity, memory, and productivity among participants. Besides all the health benefits these plants provide, most are relatively inexpensive and easy to care for. Plants brighten up any room and are useful in decorating. Many can be grown from cuttings gifted from friends and neighbors.
Here are a few plants I recommend for any experience level.
Peace lilies have abundant greenery and beautiful white flowers. They remove several air pollutants, including ammonia, benzene, xylene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene. Peace lilies survive in slightly moist soil and can handle low or bright lights.
Golden pothos is one of the easiest plants to grow. The trailing varieties sprout new leaves regularly and are great in a hanging planter. They also propagate easily. Like the peace lily, they are great for removing formaldehyde and can be grown in low or indirect light. One note is they can be toxic to cats and dogs.
English ivy is almost indestructible. When it needs water, the leaves become limp and soft but will recover when watered. This plant can thrive in cold and low light and is easily propagated from cuttings. They are lovely in a hanging planter.
Spider plants need only indirect sunlight and occasional watering, but they can flourish even if you forget to water them. These plants look beautiful when placed in hanging baskets. The hanging spiders propagate so easily you can supply the whole neighborhood.
Lastly, my favorite houseplants are orchids. More than five years ago, a friend gave me an orchid. I thought, “What will I do with that?”, assuming that care would be difficult. My orchid is in an east-facing window and blooms on and off most of the year. It does have rest times between flowering, but blooms again in about 4 to 6 weeks. Unfortunately, it is not in my bedroom where it would do the best with oxygen inputs, but it graces my dining room. I have added two more because I love the beauty and variety of colors.
While these plants are improving your health, don't forget theirs. Houseplants need even watering, food, and most require some light. A few are fussy about heat or air. Check out their needs before purchasing and deciding where to place them.
Loni Shapiro is a long-time Coconino Master Gardener and Arboretum at Flagstaff docent and volunteer. She also manages the Coconino Master Gardeners Association’s blog which has a gardening calendar and lots of gardening information: http://coconinomgassociation.blogspot.com/