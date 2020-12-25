Gardening Etcetera: Welcome to 'The Jungle': House plants can remove indoor toxins

English ivy is almost indestructible. When it needs water, the leaves become limp and soft but will recover when watered. This plant can thrive in cold and low light and is easily propagated from cuttings. They are lovely in a hanging planter.

Spider plants need only indirect sunlight and occasional watering, but they can flourish even if you forget to water them. These plants look beautiful when placed in hanging baskets. The hanging spiders propagate so easily you can supply the whole neighborhood.

Lastly, my favorite houseplants are orchids. More than five years ago, a friend gave me an orchid. I thought, “What will I do with that?”, assuming that care would be difficult. My orchid is in an east-facing window and blooms on and off most of the year. It does have rest times between flowering, but blooms again in about 4 to 6 weeks. Unfortunately, it is not in my bedroom where it would do the best with oxygen inputs, but it graces my dining room. I have added two more because I love the beauty and variety of colors.

While these plants are improving your health, don't forget theirs. Houseplants need even watering, food, and most require some light. A few are fussy about heat or air. Check out their needs before purchasing and deciding where to place them.

Loni Shapiro is a long-time Coconino Master Gardener and Arboretum at Flagstaff docent and volunteer. She also manages the Coconino Master Gardeners Association’s blog which has a gardening calendar and lots of gardening information: http://coconinomgassociation.blogspot.com/

