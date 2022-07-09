Gardening Etcetera: Welcome to a new class, Growing Onions 101

Until recently, I knew how to kill onion plants. Since the plants don’t speak, I didn’t know what I’d done to bring about their demise. I was ready to hang up the watering can and spade for good. It wasn’t until I learned (later in a Master Gardener class) what I needed to do to get these plants to thrive at 7,000 feet. Then I was able to enjoy the robust sweet onion rewards that come from growing your own harvest. Here are the four things I learned and applied to get onion plants to thrive.

First, get varieties that will grow here. Onions require sunlight to initiate bulb development. There are three types of onions: long day (14 + hours of day light), intermediate day (12-13 hours), and short day (12 hours). Flagstaff is on the edge of short and intermediate day. I grow the cultivar ‘Candy’, a sweet Intermediate day variety.

Early in my onion growing journey, my mistake was purchasing what the local stores sold as starter sets from their providers; sadly, they were long day varieties. I found they would not bulb well here. I also tried seeds, but our short growing season (105 days in Timberline) doesn’t allow enough time to do that here unless they’re started months earlier under grow lights. Then, I ordered live onion plants from Dixondale Farm. These plants gave me the needed head start to successfully get baseball-sized bulbs. These starts can be planted right into the garden or can be sown in deep cell packs and transplanted later when it warms up. Plant six inches apart, or plant closer together then thin them out, and eat the culled starts throughout the summer.

Second, plant in good soil. I add lots of organic matter, especially compost. If you live at 7,000 feet elevation, our soil’s pH is above the level where onions thrive. I add a handful of soil sulfur to drop the pH to be between 6.2 and 6.8. My mistake at first was I didn’t have a clue about pH or our alkaline soil and did nothing to adjust the pH.

I also place my homemade compost at the root level, thus enabling plants to feed immediately. When planting, I place the plants only one inch deep. Mulch lightly with straw if you desire since these plants need to be free of weeds. Onions are heavy feeders and will need to be fertilized about every two weeks with granular ammonium sulfate (21-0-0) or other sources of nitrogen. Stop fertilizing three weeks before harvest.

Make sure to water plants well. I use a drip line or soaker hose to do this. Depending on your soil type, watering often is necessary. You can check by sticking your first finger to the first knuckle in the soil and see if it’s moist. If you have a clay soil, make a raised bed above it so you create the soil needed for your onions. I made the mistake of watering my first onions with a half inch of water, which didn’t reach the root system.

Third, your plants will need full sun. Since sunlight determines bulb development, don’t plant under trees, beside a structure shadow, or beside tall corn. You can plant your onions in pots, provided they have at least a nine-inch depth.

Fourth, you are not the only one who likes onions. Your competition will most likely be thrips or pocket gophers. I use IPM (Integrated Pest Management) and monitor for pests. I periodically spray neem oil before I see a problem. If I see my onions being taken down into the ground, I set a gopher trap. Harvest your crop when the stalks fall over. You can eat them any time or store them for later. I pull my onions before frost.

You can bake, sauté, pickle or eat onions fresh. And the best thing is, you don’t have to eat all your harvest at once. Onions can last a long time in a cold storage. Successfully growing onions at 7,000 feet in 105 days or less is possible, if you learn from my mistakes. Then all you have to do is sit back and enjoy your harvest!