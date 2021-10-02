Gardening Etcetera: Wanna grow a big pumpkin? Come to Flagstaff

There is just something magical about pumpkins. Nothing screams "fall" like these orangey, green-blue, and sometimes white orbs. I have always loved them, from the carriage in Cinderella to glowing, happy, (sometimes scary) Jack-O-Lanterns. And, the grand finale to the holidays — roasted seeds and pumpkin pie — are traditionally enjoyed every year by many families.

Pumpkins are relatively easy to grow in Flagstaff. I begin my beds in the fall, layering local soil with manure from resident farm friends: horse, goat, rabbits, and chicken, along with leaves and some wood chips. If you don't have a source for manure, a soil amender can be purchased and used. I let the beds sit all winter and turn the soil in the spring before planting. Pumpkins like rich, draining soil, plenty of sun, and lots of room to vine.

I plant as early as possible in spring after the last frost. I like to plant my pumpkins in hills, about a foot in diameter, making a circular trench at the base to catch water. I place the hills two to three feet apart, placing three or four seeds in the top, cover with soil, then cover the entire hill and area in between with straw to help keep the seeds from washing out and provide wind protection and mulch.