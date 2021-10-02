Gardening Etcetera: Wanna grow a big pumpkin? Come to Flagstaff

There is just something magical about pumpkins. Nothing screams "fall" like these orangey, green-blue, and sometimes white orbs. I have always loved them, from the carriage in Cinderella to glowing, happy, (sometimes scary) Jack-O-Lanterns. And, the grand finale to the holidays — roasted seeds and pumpkin pie — are traditionally enjoyed every year by many families.
Pumpkins are relatively easy to grow in Flagstaff. I begin my beds in the fall, layering local soil with manure from resident farm friends: horse, goat, rabbits, and chicken, along with leaves and some wood chips. If you don't have a source for manure, a soil amender can be purchased and used. I let the beds sit all winter and turn the soil in the spring before planting. Pumpkins like rich, draining soil, plenty of sun, and lots of room to vine.
I plant as early as possible in spring after the last frost. I like to plant my pumpkins in hills, about a foot in diameter, making a circular trench at the base to catch water. I place the hills two to three feet apart, placing three or four seeds in the top, cover with soil, then cover the entire hill and area in between with straw to help keep the seeds from washing out and provide wind protection and mulch.
In about ten days, the first leaves begin to appear. So exciting! Once the second set of leaves appear, they seem to grow vines almost overnight. I love the big leaves that shade and hide the pumpkins. There is something so satisfying about watching pumpkins grow — miss a day, and they seem to double in size overnight. It takes about 90-120 days to full maturity, depending upon the variety.
As the weather cools down, the leaves and vines begin to die back, letting you know picking time is near. Our yield from last year was around 120 pounds, with a big ‘Atlantic Dill’ being the largest at 25.5 pounds. I pick before the first hard frost, as pumpkins will freeze. Check for ripeness by carefully poking the rind with your fingernail; it should be firm and not puncture easily. Once they are picked, the fun begins!
We carve a lot of them and roast the seeds, saving some to dry for next year’s planting. Pumpkins are well-loved as pie, but pumpkin bread, cookies, or scones never disappoint. Creamy pumpkin soup is delicious on a cold day. This vegetable is high in vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber essential to good health. Not only that, pumpkin freezes well to be saved for later use. I freeze it in amounts related to the recipes I will be making, so it’s easy to thaw and use.
Some of the varieties we love to grow are as follows. First, the grandaddy of all pumpkins, is the ‘Atlantic Dill’. This huge pumpkin is best started indoors; however, we have grown a 25.5 pounder from seed started outdoors in June.
‘Galeux d’Eysines’ is creamy orange in color and is covered with peanut-shell-like bumps, caused by high sugar content. They are delicious in baked goods and fun to carve.
‘Rouge vif d’Estampes’, also known as ‘Cinderella’, is rumored to be the original inspiration for the carriage in Cinderella. The name means “vivid red”, and they’re bright red-orange.
‘Sugar Pie’ is small with a smooth orange rind, and light vertical stripes. I use them as centerpieces, and they are delightful when cooked in sweet or savory dishes.
There is nothing as spooky on a full-moon night as the ‘Lumina’. With their ivory rind, they seem to glow in the dark. They are a favorite here on the farm.
Lastly, is the ‘Jack-B-Little’. A tiny pumpkin, it literally fits in the palm of your hand!
Pumpkins have been historically grown in Flagstaff. At the Brandis farm on hwy. 89 years ago, local elementary students were bused out to the pumpkin patch to choose a pumpkin to take home. It is a fun memory we share as a family. Now each year, we try new varieties and grow our own. They are the highlight of our garden each year.
Laura Parker, a Coconino Master Gardener, lives on a mini-farm with her husband Rick, along with horses, goats, dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, and geese. When she's not gardening or playing with the animals, she loves to put up her harvest, craft, read and collect old stuff.