GARDENING ETCETERA: Waiting patiently (online) for peak laburnum flowering

But we have opportunities if we are open enough to try and find the beauty. It requires making time for these things. Because opening our schedules may be just what we need to see the break in the clouds and the early laburnum blooming all around us. Because with or without our observing, plants bloom. The miracle comes when we see them.

Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 14 years.

Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are still here to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com. A Master Gardener will return you call or message.