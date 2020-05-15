GARDENING ETCETERA: Waiting patiently (online) for peak laburnum flowering

This time last year, I was in northern Wales, waiting in line to see the peak of flowering on the laburnum trees. This year those gardens will have no such line.
Still, they will bloom, with or without an audience.
The vibrant, 180-foot long archway was originally planted in 1880 by its owner, the wealthy industrial chemist, Henry Davis Pochin, and has been delighting visitors ever since. The bright yellow blossoms counterbalance the often-dreary, coastal weather with a pop of color that cascades down through the arch like its common name, Golden Rain, suggests.
A member of the pea family, the lobed flowers grow in prolific clusters, making the path below feel like some ethereal world. Spent petals litter the ground like drops of sunlight, adding to the heavenly appearance. Just being there made me feel lighter. Even the bumblebees and butterflies flocked to the trees for nectar. But visitors and insects alike have to act fast or they will miss the fleeting two to three weeks of the bloom cycle.
And thousands of visitors wait and watch for the short window in late May-early June when the flowers are at their height. This year, would-be visitors will have to follow its peak blooming by using only #laburnumwatch on social media.
Being under stay-at-home orders feels a lot like waiting for the laburnums to blossom. We keep thinking any day now this pandemic will lift, and life will flower in a spectacular show of health and economic wellness. We’re checking our computer screens for the “it’s all good now” equivalent of #laburnumwatch. But we’re in the hands of nature, just as the blooming times at Bodnant Gardens are, and all we can do is enjoy the growth cycle.
It was a happy accident I found the laburnums on my vacation last year. I didn’t know anything about them until I stood in line at the Bodnant Garden admission desk. But like most things in life, drops of sunlight find their way to us whether we’re looking for them or not. We may wait and plan, but if we’re open, they come along in between the also-needed rain.
Last year was an unusual year for the laburnums and they ended up peaking three weeks early—just when I happened to be there. What serendipity! Early rains, a mild winter, and a sunny Easter all combined in my favor. These elements were out of my control, and likely worrisome to locals, but I benefited from the aberrations in the natural cycles. Luckily, I had left my schedule open enough to—on a whim—spend a few hours’ drive up to Conwy to see the Garden. It had rained straight all day, and I drove only in the hopes I would get a quick peek at some flowers. Eventually the clouds parted just when I arrived, and it ended up being a perfect day.
Many proverbial rainclouds are surrounding our community right now. There are many reasons to be sad and worry. But it is also spring, and warmer weather is waking up flowering plants all around us. Perhaps this is a time to wait and watch. But in some ways, it is also a time to act. To drive a few hours in the rain in the hopes of seeing a flower, as it were. That allegorical drive might look like a planted container with a few violas or a hike up a hillside to photograph native plants.
But we have opportunities if we are open enough to try and find the beauty. It requires making time for these things. Because opening our schedules may be just what we need to see the break in the clouds and the early laburnum blooming all around us. Because with or without our observing, plants bloom. The miracle comes when we see them.
Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 14 years.
Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are still here to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com. A Master Gardener will return you call or message.
