Gardening Etcetera: Videos on weeds are growing like, well, you know

Coconino Cooperative Extension recently made several videos on invasive and weedy plants. Our in-person programming is on hold and, like many other organizations, we’re trying to become YouTube stars. Now, I’m seeing hordes of my weedy video stars everywhere.
A weed is any plant that is growing where it is unwanted. What may be a weed for one person may not be unwelcome to another. But there are some weedy plants that have little or no redeeming characteristics. These plants, often referred to as invasive, are usually not native to our region and can cause many problems for agriculture, natural resources, wildlife, recreation, or the environment. They crowd out desirable vegetation, can negatively impact agriculture, lower property values, and destroy native plant and animal habitat. What’s more, they require considerable resources to control.
An example of an invasive plant in northern Arizona is cheatgrass, a “star” so well established that many organizations consider it too difficult to control. You can catch more than a glimpse of this bad actor in neighborhoods, in parks, along rights-of-ways, on city, county, and state lands, and in the surrounding forests. Not only does this plant start growing early in the spring, but it dries up early and can become fuel for wildfires.
The reason for the videos and other educational information that we provide is to make the public aware of some of the worst offenders. And there is hope for getting some of them, such as Scotch thistle, under control. This invasive weed can rapidly take over disturbed areas and reduce wildlife habitat if not controlled. You can’t miss this large, spiky plant especially in disturbed areas and untended lots.
As homeowners, we can do our part by preventing weeds from getting established in areas we care about. Prevention is the best and most effective means to control invasive species. This means keeping unwanted plants from getting established. Monitor your property frequently and regularly to see what new plants crop up. Weeds are much easier to control when they are small and few in number. Prevention also means not letting weedy plants go to seed.
During these challenging times, invasive plants might be the least of your worries. But it is an issue that we can actually do something about. If you want to learn more about invasive plants or want to volunteer to help, check out the following resources and websites.
The Northern Arizona Invasive Plants website provides information on identifying and managing 44 weedy and invasive plants. You’ll find a flower color guide as well as guides on leaves, stem, and growth habit to help you identify plants. www.nazinvasiveplants.org/
The Coconino Extension’s Facebook page has Weed of the Week videos: www.facebook.com/CoconinoCountyCooperativeExtension/. The next star is Scotch thistle.
Sign up for Cooperative Extension’s Online Native Plant class to learn about native plants. Recognizing non-native plants and growing native species in gardens is one of the easiest ways to get involved in the fight against invasive weeds. extension.arizona.edu/events/2020-07-22/northern-arizona-native-plant-class.
Send pictures to the Coconino Cooperative Extension office for weedy plant identification. Clear images showing the flower, leaves and growth habit make this task easier. We can accept drop off samples on a limited basis. hbraun@cals.arizona.edu or call 928-773-6118.
Participate in community weed removal events in the greater Flagstaff area. For details, contact Karen at karenenyedy7@gmail.com or call 928-814-3780.
Learn more about The Invasive Plants Ranger Program and Post-Museum Fire Treatment of Invasive Plants project. This is a collaborative two-year project to engage citizens and project partners in monitoring and managing Flagstaff’s invasive weeds. Citizens can find an introductory video posted on The Arboretum at Flagstaff and the Museum of Northern Arizona Facebook pages; www.facebook.com/TheArboretumAtFlagstaff/ and https://www.facebook.com/musnaz/.
Hopefully, the monsoons will soon arrive. Take advantage of moist soil conditions to remove weedy plants. The spread of invasive species affects our entire community.
Hattie Braun is the County Director for Coconino Cooperative Extension and the Program Coordinator for the Master Gardener Program.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.