Gardening Etcetera: Videos on weeds are growing like, well, you know

Coconino Cooperative Extension recently made several videos on invasive and weedy plants. Our in-person programming is on hold and, like many other organizations, we’re trying to become YouTube stars. Now, I’m seeing hordes of my weedy video stars everywhere.

A weed is any plant that is growing where it is unwanted. What may be a weed for one person may not be unwelcome to another. But there are some weedy plants that have little or no redeeming characteristics. These plants, often referred to as invasive, are usually not native to our region and can cause many problems for agriculture, natural resources, wildlife, recreation, or the environment. They crowd out desirable vegetation, can negatively impact agriculture, lower property values, and destroy native plant and animal habitat. What’s more, they require considerable resources to control.

An example of an invasive plant in northern Arizona is cheatgrass, a “star” so well established that many organizations consider it too difficult to control. You can catch more than a glimpse of this bad actor in neighborhoods, in parks, along rights-of-ways, on city, county, and state lands, and in the surrounding forests. Not only does this plant start growing early in the spring, but it dries up early and can become fuel for wildfires.